Ssemakula illness dents Cranes tour

Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic. PHOTO/FILE

  • Ssemakula, a former Busoga United defender, was an integral part of the national U-20 side that reached the Afcon U-20 final in Mauritania last year.

On January 8, at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, SC Villa braved on to accrue a barren draw against UPDF in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League encounter minus first choice central defender Kenneth Ssemakula.
Petros Koukouras’ Jogoos forged life with the backline of Fred Agandu, Joseph Kafumbe, Fred Gift and Gavin Kizito as the medics ruled out Ssemakula for about three weeks.

