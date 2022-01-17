Ssemakula illness dents Cranes tour

On January 8, at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, SC Villa braved on to accrue a barren draw against UPDF in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League encounter minus first choice central defender Kenneth Ssemakula.

Petros Koukouras’ Jogoos forged life with the backline of Fred Agandu, Joseph Kafumbe, Fred Gift and Gavin Kizito as the medics ruled out Ssemakula for about three weeks.

The doctors had diagnosed him with severe malaria and recommended he takes a medical rest. Two days later, however, the defender was on the plane to Turkey with the Uganda Cranes side on a tour that will also take them to Iraq and Bahrain.

That reckless act caused a scare as his condition deteriorated aboard the plane – he needed emergency medical attention.

“On arrival in Istanbul on Tuesday morning, Kenneth Ssemakula felt sharp abdominal pains after disembarking from the flight. Before the team connected to Antalya, the player sought medical attention from the medical team,” a communication from Fufa on January 13 said in part.

Such was the gravity of the situation that some insiders at SC Villa say the lad shouldn’t have taken the flight.

“Further medical attention was sought in Antalya to establish the cause of the pain which has been diagnosed as an infection. The player has now been recommended for admission and further observation by the medical team in Turkey,” Fufa added.

Villa acting CEO Brenda Nambalirwa could neither confirm nor deny the development.

“It is his personal life and I can’t give you details about his health,” she told Daily Monitor.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic didn’t have Ssemakula in the 1-all draw with Iceland last Wednesday and also turned to Innocent Wafula, Eric Ssenjobe, Najib Fesali and Halid Lwaliwa in the 2-2 draw with Romanian club Botosani on Saturday.

He is not expected to feature in tomorrow’s engagement with Moldova in Turkey and the subsequent practice matches against Iraq and Bahrain.

Ssemakula, a former Busoga United defender, was an integral part of the national U-20 side that reached the Afcon U-20 final in Mauritania last year.

This, it is believed, makes him a must-have component of the foundation that Micho intends to rebuild the national team on.

