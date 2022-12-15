Ssematimba comes of age in Real Star recognition

Stylish with deft touches and perfect passes complete with thunderous strikes, Titus Ssematimba has always been one for the future.

In the nascent days of the Futsal Super League, Ssematimba caught the eyes of many when he featured for Busega Intercity during the 2019 season. It was during this time that he caught the eyes of big spending Buddu for the Buganda county tournament, commonly known as Masaza Cup before Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants sealed the deal to take the youngster to the top flight.

His journey seems so brief yet it has taken years of preparation through Makindye Soccer Academy and Lungujja Galaxy before hitting the mark.

He has undergone a complete revolution featuring for the U-20 side and is obviously the man of the moment.

As the football season enjoys the festive mood, Ssematimba is the pick for football having been voted the best footballer in Uganda during the month of November for the ever-growing ForteBet-sponsored Real Stars Awards.

"I am delighted that I have been recognised because it is moments like that that motivate you to do better," Ssematimba said.

The mega award held at Garden City Rooftop on Saturday evening, honoured the best of November while crowing the icons of the year.

It was a moment Ssematimba will live to tell for all his life as Jackson Mayanja, the coach, who picked him for the Cecafa U20 tournament in Ethiopia, was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievers award.

A big podium for all

There will be questions on the netball award that was handed to KCCA defender Sandra Nambirige, who helped her side win five games during November during a month the She Cranes excelled at the inaugural Fast Five Netball World Series in Christchurch, New Zealand.

At the heart of the team that finished fifth was team captain Joan Nampungu, towering shooter Mary Cholhok Nuba, Shadiah Nassanga and Falidah Kadoni. But none even made the cut.

There was a place for Lucky Akello, who scored 12 goals to help Deliverance Church win the hockey Uganda Cup and 18-year-old Mehta Club Godfrey Nsubuga, who won two prestigious titles, the Kakira and Namulonge opens in a space of three days.

Beth Nagadya, who was impressive for Uganda in the Ludo World Cup got her moment and so was Titus Odeke.

For being consistent, Brenda Ekone took the biggest of prizes, codenamed the Real Super Star award, for delivering two wins in the year out of the five nominations. She took the award from the claws of Jacob Kiplimo, who was voted winner twice as well as Ponsiano Lwakataka.



ForteBet Real Stars awards

Real Super Star: Brenda Ekone (Basketball)

Football: Titus Ssematimba (Wakiso Giants)

Basketball: Titus Odeke (City Oilers)

Golf: Godfrey Nsubuga

Hockey: Lucky Akello

Netball: Sandra Nambirige