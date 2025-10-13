Ssemugabi eyes sweet finish against Algeria

When Jude Ssemugabi netted on his Uganda Cranes debut against Congo on September 9, 2024, many thought it was a flash in the pan.

Fast-forward a year later, and the once-underestimated forward is now a mainstay in coach Paul Put’s national team setup, his name now inked among Uganda's most consistent offensive weapons.

And as the Cranes prepare to face Algeria today at the Stade Hocine-Aït-Ahmed in Boukhalfa, Ssemugabi may be one more dazzling performance away from fully cementing his reputation on the grand stage.



It has been an unconventional journey. In his late 20s, Ssemugabi is not your typical breakout star. He honed his craft quietly at Wabigalo and Lake Victoria academies before lighting up the Masaza Cup with Ssaza Ssingo in 2018.

His exploits earned him a move to Mbarara City, where he was instrumental in their rise to Uganda's top flight. However, it was his two-season stint at Kitara that truly brought him national attention - scoring 16 goals across all competitions and leading Kitara to the Stanbic Uganda Cup triumph.



His next move, though, stunned many. Despite reportedly receiving an offer from Vipers - the Caf Champions League representatives - Ssemugabi chose a less glamorous path, signing with South Sudanese side Jamus in July. Critics quickly labeled it a backward step. But Put saw otherwise.

Impressive stats



Rather than fading into obscurity, Ssemugabi’s international stock soared. Since his debut, he has scored four times in 14 appearances: against Congo, South Africa, Somalia, and most recently, Botswana in a crucial 1-0 World Cup Qualifier win last Thursday.

His versatility - able to play across the front line - and relentless work rate have elevated him to a permanent starter under Put.



“I know where I came from. I don’t expect everyone to understand my journey,” Ssemugabi recently posted on X. “God didn’t consult anyone when He placed this dream in me. I’ll keep pushing.”



Indeed, his self-belief has borne fruit. Regardless of today’s result against Algeria - a must-win clash if Uganda are to keep their 2026 World Cup hopes alive - Ssemugabi has already made a compelling case to be on the Cranes’ plane to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December.



Facing Algeria’s seasoned backline of Ramy Bensebaini, Aïssa Mandi, Rafik Belghali, and Jaouen Hadjam is no easy task. But with his blistering pace, improved finishing, and tactical discipline, Ssemugabi is poised once again to lead Uganda’s attack.