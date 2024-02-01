Ssenfuma's Prison Warders armed to yield Villa scalp

Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons have become one of the most enthralling clubs to watch in the StarTimes Premier League this season - with an added tag of giant slayers and relentless fighters.

SC Villa must prepare for another nightmarish visit from the Prison Warders on Thursday at Wankulukuku as the second phase of the season gets underway with renewed optimism.

Inaugural league winners Maroons are fourth on the table with 28 points from 15 matches while 16-time league kings SC Villa are fifth with 26 points from the same number of games.

It is that close and factoring in the intensity manifested in the fiercely contested first round 1-all draw at Luzira Grounds, Dusan Stojanovic's charges have a nervy affair to settle.

"We have not lost to SC Villa in the last two meetings but we still respect them as record league champions. From the first round draw, we learned that we should use all the chances that we create and take the game to them," Ssenfuma said.

Apart from injured forward Noel Nasasira, Maroons enjoy a clean bill of health but like the Jogoos, they too have been silent in the January transfer window.

"Maroons beat Gaddafi 5-0 and UPDF 4-2 in the last two matches which shows that the goal taps have suddenly opened. Our main target in the second round is finishing above the sixth position that we haverted last season," he added.

With forward Ivan Bogere and midfielder Ivan Sserubiri jettisoned out of Villa, Stojanovic will look to Umar Lutalo, Patrick Kakande and Ronald Ssekiganda for salvation against a tricky opponent.

Whereas Maroons were shockingly ejected out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the round of 64 by Iganga based side Busei, SC Villa crushed SC Tawai 4-0 with goals pouring in from Lwanga, Abbas Kyeyune, Elvis Ngonde and Aslam Ssemakula.