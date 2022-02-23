Sseninde gets kits support

Football's budding mobile platform SocaLoca has chipped in to provide kits for Jean Sseninde's academy for the next two years.

In July last year, Ugandan female footballer Sseninde launched a multifaceted company that would also run an academy for players aged under 10, U-15 and U-17.

The academy which will set ground for a new team in the top women's football divisions started operations this year and runs "training for 25 to 30 kids now," according to Sseninde.

With the aim to raise children in a professional setting, it is paramount that their links to the rest of the world start to be hatched the right way.

That is why a partnership with SocaLoca, a platform developed for players, clubs, scouts and academies to communicate, save and share data on one channel makes sense right now.

"They'll provide jerseys for all teams and that means a lot will be eased for us in our academy and team setups," Sseninde said without revealing much about the value of the deal.