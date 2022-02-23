Sseninde gets kits support

The academy which will set ground for a new team in the top women's football divisions started operations this year. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The academy which will set ground for a new team in the top women's football divisions started operations this year and runs "training for 25 to 30 kids now," according to Sseninde.

Football's budding mobile platform SocaLoca has chipped in to provide kits for Jean Sseninde's academy for the next two years.

