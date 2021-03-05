Ssentamu, Waiswa set for Uganda Cranes recalls

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The new dawn at the Uganda Cranes will certainly get rolling with new faces ahead of two definitive games in the Afcon qualifying campaign.

This morning, the new national team coaching set of Abdallah Mubiru, Fred Kajoba and Livingstone Mbabazi gets to business when they put out their first squad – three days since replacing suspended boss Jonathan McKinstry.

Among the players earmarked to make a comeback is playmaker Moses Waiswa now plying his trade at South African giants SuperSport United.

A knee injury in the Cranes final warmup in Abu Dhabi denied Waiswa a glorious chance to feature at the Afcon finals in Egypt in 2019.

He has since regained his composure and finesse and the belief by coaches is that he can add creativity and elegance that missed as Cranes misfired in the double showdown with South Sudan.

Against Burkina Faso and Malawi, Cranes will definitely need goals and Yunus Ssentamu’s fine form at Vipers might not be overlooked.

Ssentamu, who last made the Cranes bench in September 2018 against Tanzania, has notched five goals since his return to Vipers in February.

Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba has already hinted about recalling Azam custodian Mathias Kigonya upon his return.

Uganda Cranes, on seven points trail Group B leaders Burkina Faso by a point. Malawi is third on four and South Sudan three.

Uganda play Burkina Faso at home, then travel to Malawi this month. Only the top two teams will qualify for the Afcon.

