Ssentongo: Kyetume ready to die a little in relegation dogfight

Jackson Mayanja’s Kyetume have flattered to deceive this season. A catalogue of self-inflicted glitches have their fans worried and the club is now one of the favourites to get relegated from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Slaughters have lacked goals, coaching consistency and playing style this season and currently find themselves sitting three points deep in the relegation zone in 14th spot.

Veteran striker Robert Ssentongo, admits they are in a ditch at the moment but remains hopeful that the pursuit for survival is on - starting today against Mbarara City at Nakisunga.

“The coaching changes and recruitment affected us right from the start but we believe we can win our two home games (against Mbarara city and Onduparaka) and then play for draws against Bright Stars and Vipers,” he told Daily Monitor.

Kyetume, on 23 points, are three points adrift of Busoga United, another faltering side yet to secure safety. “Busoga United and Onduparaka are still within reach and have tricky fixtures ahead. We are aware of that too,” added the former SC Villa, KCCA and URA net banger.

Busoga United still has to play URA, SC Villa, Mbarara City and Bright Stars while Onduparaka, five points better than Kyetume, face Vipers, Police, Kyetume and UPDF.

Worrying goal drought

The internal suspensions of star players Joel Mutakubwa and Benon Tahomera aside, Kyetume has grappled with a goal scoring burden that have seen them net a paltry 27 goals and conceded 44 in 26 matches.

Ssentongo, thrice the Uganda Premier league top scorer, has endured an indifferent season that has seen him net just one goal in as many games. With seven goals, Yusuf Ssaka is the club’s leading top scorer this season.

“I have not played many games this season but my poor scoring form may be down to the unending changes in the starting team. One coach at one time benched us the experienced players for unproven youngsters before it backfired,” Ssentongo revealed.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Today’s fixture

Kyetume vs. Mbarara City, 4pm (Nakisunga)

KYETUME REMAINING MATCHES

Today: Kyetume vs Mbarara City

June 23: Bright Stars vs Kyetume

June 26: Kyetume vs Onduparaka

June 30: Vipers vs Kyetume

BUSOGA UNITED REMAINING GAMES

Saturday: Busoga United vs URA

June 22: SC Villa vs Busoga United

June 26: Busoga United vs Mbarara City

June 30: Bright Stars vs Busoga United

