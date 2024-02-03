Ssenyondo has no mercy for floundering Soldiers

Brian Ssenyondo believes the best is yet to come from surprise package Kitara as he demands his side's standards don't slip in the second half of the season.

Placed third on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table at the start of the second phase, the Kabalega Boys head to Bombo Barracks to face second-from-bottom UPDF on Saturday, aiming to keep pace with the leading pack.

Ssenyondo turned down an offer to stay on as UPDF coach and joined Kitara at the start of the season which he has hurled at the table of men with aplomb.

Believing that there is still more to come, especially if Kitara can continue to replicate their home form on the road, Ssenyondo wants nothing but three points off successor Pius Ngabo's Soldiers that are languishing in the red zone.

"I think it will be a tough challenge because UPDF are fighting for relegation.



"I don't know what reception I shall receive, but I go there with my head held high knowing that I did my job very well amdist lots of challenges. But I did a good job there, " Ssenyondo told Score.

New faces

To reinforce the team, Ssenyondo has acquired the tested services of Wakiso Giants box to box midfielder Lawrence Bukenya and Express utility defender Arthur Kigundu in the mid-season transfer window.

"We are trying to improve our defence because we have scored more goals but we have also conceded many.

"They (Kigundu and Bukenya) are good team players and they are coming in as leaders from their respective clubs. And lastly, they bring in healthy competition to push the players we already have," he added.

Ssenyondo named a strong side in the 2-1 win over Nebbi Central in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 last week as Kitara returned from a month-long break, and he is hoping they have ironed out any rustiness ahead of the league resumption.

UPDF, with nine points from 15 matches, are desperately in need of the points if they are to survive the drop this term.

Their low scoring form has been a big reason for their struggles this season.