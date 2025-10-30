Ssenyondo: I'm proud to lead Uganda to the World Cup

Generations of Ugandans have gone without watching their nation compete at a Fifa World Cup.

Since first vying for a place at the global finals ahead of Argentina 1978, in which the Cranes were knocked out by Zambia in the preliminaries, the nation's footballing-loving population have watched dozens of teams across both genders and a variety of age ranges attempt, and fail, to make a showpiece.

That all changed in April, however, when Brian Ssenyondo led his charges to the Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the competition which acted as qualifying for the Fifa U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.

With the global tournament now hosting 48 teams, up from 24, some ten African nations could qualify from the 16-team field.

Uganda, thanks to victory over Tanzania, advanced to the U-17 World Cup play-off against the Gambia where Ssenyondo's side secured a 2-1 win and a historic World Cup berth.

"It's was a proud moment, not only for me as a coach, but I think for the entire country," Ssenyondo told Fifa.

Epitome

"Playing at the epitome of football, which is the World Cup, given any age group or gender means a lot. It will be such a joyful moment for us all, for us who will be there in particular, but generally as a country. As a coach I had dreamed for a long time that one day I would take Uganda to the World Cup."

To get Uganda there, Ssenyondo's players had to dig exceptionally deep. A 5-0 hammering by Morocco opened their tournament but they bounced back with that 3-0 win over Tanzania. A late goal saw them fall 2-1 to Zambia but they did enough to make it to the play-off against the Gambia.

Disaster struck less than a minute in, though, as Ahmed Kanyi caught the east Africans cold and powered home the opener. Undeterred, Ssenyondo's charges regrouped and netted two of their own through James Bogere. The spirit his young Cranes showed was what impressed the coach the most.

"Gambia had been there [the World Cup] I think two or three times and it was really a tough match," he said. "Coming down from a goal, when you have just conceded right from kick-off, shows the resilience, the anger, the zeal, the character, the mentality and the spirit of the team, but we built the team around that.

Capable

"For me, even in the first game when we conceded four goals in the first half to Morocco, as a coach I thought we would bounce back in the second half, because that's what we built our team on. So coming back against Gambia really wasn't a surprise to me, because this team is capable of doing that."

That victory, indeed, ended almost 50 years of waiting for a spot among football's elite, and that wasn't lost on Ssenyondo.

"After the game, I couldn't explain that moment of how we all felt," he said. "We really felt over the moon. It is something that everyone back home was waiting for. So we are proud as a country, but I must say that I'm very proud as a coach, as a young man who is always dreaming, I'm very proud to see that I will be the head coach and leading this team into the World Cup. We've made history with the young boys and we are very excited to present ourselves very well at the World Cup."

Task

Uganda's prize for reaching the finals is a spot in a competitive-looking Group K alongside Canada, Chile and 2001 winners France. Despite the quality in their pool, Ssenyondo believes his side will be more than up for the task and onlookers will enjoy watching them.

"Since the draw, we have tried to analyse the opponents and do a deeper research on each one of them," he said.

"France bring to us the real taste of European football. They play like their senior side. In Chile, you have a combination of South American football and African football because Chile, with the way they play and approach the game, are more like an African team. So they're one we can match because they have a combination. I believe we shall handle each of them very well.

"People should be excited to see free-flowing, passing, counter-attacking football from Uganda with skilful players [who are] very exciting and one that is more than a team, like a family, on and off the pitch. But people are interested more on the pitch and they will see very exciting young boys and I believe the world should be very excited to watch Uganda and I believe they will be very happy."

2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27, 2025

Teams: 48

Groups: 12 (four teams each)

Advancement: Top two + 8 best third-placed sides reach Round of 32

Venues: Aspire Zone Competition Complex (group & knockout stages), Khalifa International Stadium (final)

Format: Straight to penalties if knockout matches end level after 90 minutes