Ssenyondo pledges sweat and thrill to Kitara

New StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) entrants Kitara have set lofty expectations for incoming coach Brian Ssenyondo to accomplish in two seasons.

After parting ways with the more experienced Sam Ssimbwa who orchestrated their dream return last month, Kitara handed Ssenyondo a three-fold exhausting assignment of playing pleasing football, unearthing young talent and finishing among the top five clubs next season.

“We have chosen Ssenyondo as our next coach because he fits into the club’s top target which is finishing among the top five teams. We think that the energy and support we will give him will enable our club to be competitive,” Kitara president Deo Kasozi revealed in Summit Hall at Grand Imperial Hotel-Kampala on Wednesday.

He said they had amicably parted ways with Ssimbwa because he 'had fulfilled his targets set while still in the Fufa Big League (FBL)' and now wanted another coach to lead them at the next stage.

A separate credible source intimated to this paper that Ssimbwa has reportedly asked for a Shs3m million increment of his Shs4.5m monthly salary after the promotion but Kitara deemed it a hefty demand.

"This season we want to play competitive and entertaining football and we feel Ssenyondo fits into that description. He has been at the national team under-age teams and so we expect him to bring in a couple of young players,” he told Daily Monitor.

For a club that was relegated in their maiden season two years ago and is undergoing a total overhaul, Kasozi's demands may seem utopian - but not to the youthful and ambitious Ssenyondo.

"I accepted the job the moment I was contacted because I loved their vision and plan,” revealed Ssenyondo, who officially threw in the towel at UPDF yesterday to sign the dotted lines with the Bunyoro side.

The Caf B licensed coach partly impressed with Synergy FC (then in FBL) and at Mbarara City where his teams tried to balance beauty and youth development.

Here, he is being demanded to compete for honours in his second year with a captivating brand of football that will have Kitara fans on their feet and he sounded up to the task.

“It is a job I couldn’t turn down at the moment. I'm a young coach who is eager to perform and I want to sit on the table of great coaches.

“I have a culture of breeding new players in the top flight division and I pride myself in that. I want Kitara to be one of the best clubs. I promise the fans that in me they have a good coach who is eager to perform,” he vowed.

As Ssenyondo embarks on the exercise of assembling an able technical bench and recruitment of players, he should be reminded of the demanding nature of Kitara fans and big brand sponsors like Kinyara Sugar.