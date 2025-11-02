Ssenyondo unleashes his arsenal

If there were any lingering doubts, it is time to believe. Uganda’s dream of making a maiden appearance at a Fifa World Cup is on the brink of becoming reality.

Head coach Brian Ssenyondo unveiled his final 21-man squad that will write history as the first-ever Ugandan football team to feature on the global stage when they face Canada on Wednesday.

Ssenyondo and his Cubs spent two weeks preparing in Uganda before flying to Dubai for an additional 10-day training and acclimatization camp.

The Dubai tour included three build-up matches against fellow 2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup-bound sides Panama, Venezuela and Paraguay. Uganda drew 1-1 with Venezuela but lost 2-1 to Panama and 3-2 to Paraguay.

Despite the mixed results, Ssenyondo remains confident his side will be ready when the whistle sounds in Qatar.

“We need to improve our defending and game management. I am confident that by the time we play our first match, everything will be in place,” he said.

Seven new faces

Ssenyondo initially summoned 37 players before trimming the squad to 26 and eventually settling on the final 21.

Among those who missed out are KCCA goalkeeper Ashraf Lukyamuzi, Express’ Fred Junior Muhangi, Vipers’ Marvin Kabiito and US-based defender Akiz Job Aguma of Vancouver Whitecaps.

The squad will be captained by forward Richard Okello, who will lead the attack alongside James Bogere, Simon Wanyama, Arafat Nkoola and Shakur Magogo, son of Fufa president.

The team features three goalkeepers, five defenders, seven midfielders and six forwards.

Seven players who did not feature at the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which served as the World Cup qualifier, have earned places in the final group.

They include former U-15 captain Abubakali Walusimbi and Vipers’ teammate Arafat Nkoola both of whom impressed during the Cecafa qualifiers, scoring once each in the knockout stages.

Others are goalkeepers Edrisah Waibi and Gilbert Mazige, Kitara’s Kamurungi Nuweagaba and Bukedea Comprehensive’s John Asiimwe.

Meanwhile, new Uganda junior national teams head coach Laryea Kingston has already begun preparations for the next cycle, naming a 31-man provisional squad for the Cecafa U-17 Championship scheduled to kick off on November 15 in Ethiopia.

The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations U-17 — the pathway to the 2026 Fifa U-17 World Cup.

The Ghanaian tactician will be assisted by former Uganda Cranes internationals Steven Bengo and Sadam Juma, with Yasin Mugabi as goalkeeping coach and Joram Katende as team manager.

Uganda Cubs squad

Goalkeepers - Mukwanga Adrian (Vipers SC JT), Edrisah Waibi (Buddo SS), Gilbert Mazige (Nec JT).

Defenders - Mukisa Jovan Nsereko (Nec JT), Sengooba Hamuza (Masaka Sunshine), Oyirwoth Steven (KCCA), Torach Elvis (Masaka Sunshine), Ntege Abdul (Maroons JT).

Midfielders - Jjara Brain (KCCA), Ssozi Derick (Fort Portal Taxi Operators), Walusimbi Abubakali (Vipers FC JT), Magala Isima Mulala (Masaka Sunshine), Asiimwe John (Bukedea Comprehensive SS), Nuweagaba Kamurungi (Kitara JT), Owino John Brian (Express JT).