Ssenyondo wants maximum focus on Zambia mission

Uganda Cubs head coach Brian Ssenyondo believes his side has bounced back in the best possible way, describing their 3-0 victory over Tanzania as a strong response to their earlier disappointment at the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The emphatic win in Mohammedia on Thursday reignited Uganda’s hopes of progressing from Group A and qualifying for the 2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup, just days after a bruising 5-0 defeat to hosts Morocco.

“Our games vs Tanzania are never easy just like this one, but good thing we won,” Ssenyondo said after the match. “It’s a good response from losing 5-0 to winning 3-0. I must say it was stage fright and we learnt from our mistakes.”

The Cubs hit the ground running, nearly scoring in the opening seconds through Richard Okello, whose strike thundered off the crossbar. Tanzania pushed back with a long-range effort from Akram Shaaban, forcing a save from Adrian Mukwanga.

Uganda’s high-pressing approach pinned the Serengeti Boys in their own half, and despite Isima Magala coming close before the break, it wasn’t until the second half that the breakthrough came.

The turning point arrived in the 56th minute when Tanzanian defender Hussein Mbegu was controversially sent off following a VAR review. Uganda immediately took control—Simon Wanyama opening the scoring five minutes later.

Richard Okello doubled the lead in the 85th minute, pouncing on a rebound, before James Bogere capped off a sparkling performance by converting a penalty in stoppage time. Bogere was later named Man of the Match for his all-round display.

“Bogere is a good player who doesn’t only think about himself but for the whole team,” Ssenyondo said. “I am happy he got off the mark.”

The result moved Uganda to third place in Group A with three points, while Tanzania remain rooted at the bottom with no points and face early elimination.

Despite the win, Ssenyondo kept his squad grounded with a sharp focus on the final group game against Zambia.

“We don’t want to get excited as we now shift focus to the Zambia match (on Sunday),” he added. “We want to win and get qualification to the World Cup. Zambia is a good team but I am hopeful we shall win.”