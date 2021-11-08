Ssenyondo wants UPDF guns to intimidate
What you need to know:
- UPDF, who also beat reigning champions Express 1-0, climbed to fifth spot on the log with eight points.
In what turned out to be a sweetest victory, UPDF coach Brian Ssenyondo conjured a laboured 1-0 win over his former employers Mbarara City on Saturday at Bombo Barracks.
It came in fashion and with tension, with forward Musa Mude netting a contentious penalty in added time for the Soldiers to get their second victory in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.
“It ( beating his former team) feels very good and it is tremendous in that I can’t discribe it. I want to finish in the top five this season and to try and finish at the final of Uganda Cup,” Ssenyondo said.
UPDF, who also beat reigning champions Express 1-0, climbed to fifth spot on the log with eight points.
Hussein Mbalangu’s side will rue wastefullness with forward Jude Ssemugabi twice failing to finish off a one-on-one situation with UPDF goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa. The Ankole Lions have now lost thrice on the road.
Ssenyondo, who inhereted a divided dressing room under Kefa Kisala this campaign, believes they will have their guns properly coched when they visit KCCA next at Lugogo.
Uganda Premier League- Weekend results
Tooro United 1-3 Busoga United
UPDF 1-0 Mbarara City