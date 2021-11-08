Ssenyondo wants UPDF guns to intimidate

In what turned out to be a sweetest victory, UPDF coach Brian Ssenyondo conjured a laboured 1-0 win over his former employers Mbarara City on Saturday at Bombo Barracks.

It came in fashion and with tension, with forward Musa Mude netting a contentious penalty in added time for the Soldiers to get their second victory in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

“It ( beating his former team) feels very good and it is tremendous in that I can’t discribe it. I want to finish in the top five this season and to try and finish at the final of Uganda Cup,” Ssenyondo said.

UPDF, who also beat reigning champions Express 1-0, climbed to fifth spot on the log with eight points.

Hussein Mbalangu’s side will rue wastefullness with forward Jude Ssemugabi twice failing to finish off a one-on-one situation with UPDF goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa. The Ankole Lions have now lost thrice on the road.

Ssenyondo, who inhereted a divided dressing room under Kefa Kisala this campaign, believes they will have their guns properly coched when they visit KCCA next at Lugogo.