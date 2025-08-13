Sserunjogi absence cracks Cranes midfield core

As the stakes rise to a fever pitch in Group C of the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan), Uganda Cranes find themselves staring at a midfield conundrum just when momentum and belief had begun to swell.

The triumvirate of Joel Sserunjogi, Enock Ssebagala, and Karim Watambala had turned heads and tightened screws in back-to-back victories over Guinea (3-0) and Niger (2-0), dominating the central channels with grace, grit, and guile at Namboole Stadium.

That dominance was a far cry from the disjointed 3-0 capitulation to Algeria on matchday one, where even amid the darkness, the chemistry of the midfield trio stood out as the lone silver lining.



Now, as a decisive final group game against South Africa looms large on August 18, Cranes co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza must urgently recalibrate.

Their engine room is suddenly shorthanded. Sserunjogi is suspended after picking up a second yellow card against Niger — a moment that sent a shudder through Cranes supporters — and Ssebagala limped off late in the same fixture, casting further doubt over his availability.

Dearly missed



It’s a blow as sharp as it is untimely. Sserunjogi, in particular, has evolved into the Cranes' midfield metronome — equal parts destroyer and creator.

His ability to screen the backline, link play vertically, and break forward with purpose has been indispensable. Against Niger, he even got on the scoresheet, ghosting into the box to emphatically finish Allan Okello’s setup.

That goal — and performance — capped a breakthrough run of form that saw Sserunjogi not just rise, but roar. His absence will leave a gaping tactical and emotional hole.



Ssebagala’s potential omission only deepens the headache. The Vipers man had been the most composed presence on the ball across the last two games, dovetailing seamlessly with Watambala and Sserunjogi to set the tempo and suppress opposition rhythm.

Without that familiarity in the middle of the park, Byekwaso may be forced into a reshuffle that risks unsettling the delicate midfield balance — a key reason Uganda now sits atop the group with six points.

Bafana onslaught



South Africa, fresh from a confidence-boosting 2–1 win over Guinea — thanks to goals from Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela — will arrive at Namboole on Monday with a solid midfield unit and quick, clinical attackers who can punish positional lapses.

Already tipped as favourites, Bafana Bafana will sense vulnerability and look to press their advantage.



That is what makes the Cranes' midfield dilemma not just complex, but urgent. Will Byekwaso turn to Elvis Ngonde, who came on for Ssebagala against Niger?

Or could Marvin Youngman offer the steel Uganda may need to combat South Africa’s pressing game? Either option represents a gamble — a disruption of the rhythm and fluency that the Watambala–Sserunjogi–Ssebagala triangle had cultivated.

A more ambitious alternative could involve dropping Okello deeper into midfield, but that risks dulling the cutting edge he has provided from his inverted left-forward role — from where he has scored twice and been a creative livewire.



Whatever the route, the Cranes' technical bench must tread carefully. This is not just about filling slots but preserving structure, protecting the backline, and sustaining the forward thrust that has energized the fanbase.

One misstep, and Uganda could be overrun in the engine room by a South African side that thrives in transitions and punishes indecision.

Ray of hope



The good news? Time is still on Byekwaso’s side. The next few training sessions will be critical in fine-tuning a solution, and there remains cautious optimism that Ssebagala might recover in time to feature, even if in a reduced capacity. His presence alone could steady nerves and offer tactical continuity.



For now, Uganda's first-ever Chan quarterfinal remains within reach — a possibility that seemed distant after the opening day disaster.