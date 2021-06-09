Ssewanyana seeks injunction for Magogo’s sole candidature

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Makindye West MP and Fufa presidential aspirant Allan Ssewanyana is not giving up his quest yet even after the Fufa Electoral Committee chairman Mathias Bwire declared incumbent Moses Magogo the only candidate on Tuesday.

Ssewanyana says he is consulting his lawyer Allan Mulindwa over a possible court redress that can throw an immediate injunction on Magogo’s smooth return to the coveted seat.

“That is automatic (going to courts of law). They are following an outdated electoral code of 2012 yet the court issued an order that all that happened before 2013 when the new laws aligning Fufa with NCS (National Council of Sports) were null and void.

“I have to be allowed to stand and I’m now seeking an injunction,” Ssewanyana told Daily Monitor.

While declaring Magogo unopposed, Bwire said that three candidates picked forms but the Budiope East legislator was the only one that fulfilled the mandated requirements.

“By the powers entrusted to Fufa Electoral Committee, we hereby declare Moses Magogo and his Executive members as duly nominated with all requirements provided as the Fufa Electoral Code and statutes,” Bwire said in a statement .

Whereas Ssewanyana failed to use the additional five-day period to present forms bearing signatures of delegates, Mujib Kasule, the other candidate in the race, made a no-show on the day of submission.

Kasule, the Proline director who was making a second attempt to unseat Magogo, instead held a presser in Wandegeya the same day and decried the process which said needed ‘sanitizing’.

“When you go deep you realise that the nomination was locked. The nomination process should never be to lock people out but it should allow the people that have the minimum qualifications to go through the process and get on the ballot paper,” Kasule revealed.

The Fufa delegates assembly set for August 21 in Mbale will stamp into Magogo’s third four-year reign as an unopposed federation supremo.

