Ssimbwa calls for final push to the finish

Away fixtures have been the archilles heel for teams fighting for promotion in the Startimes Fufa Big League this season but when the top three hit the road today, things must change.

Nec leads the table with 50 points but Kitara, Mbarara City and Police follow closely with 48, 48 and 47.

Kitara, however, could be at an advantage if Fufa follow the rule book and award them three points and as many goals from their match against Kyetume that was abandoned with seconds to go last Thursday in Nakisunga.

Nec head east to Jinja North, to Luweero and Mbarara City to Soroti for their their penultimate away fixture.

The three sides know very well that winning their remaining two fixtures at home is not enough to guarantee promotion and must forge ways to get results as Police take a rest on Thursday.

The Cops were meant to play Kaaro Karungi in Ibanda but their host requested for the fixture to be pushed to Saturday.

Kitara's Sam Ssimbwa hopes that his team produce a better performance than the last one that saw them depend on an injury time strike by substitute Edison Agondeze to assume the lead in the chaotic match.

"This is where we need all the energy because a slip at this time can be very costly," Ssimbwa said.

"They'll play hard because they're also fighting relegation and will throw everything but we need all the three points. If we do that, then we'll start knocking at promotion," he added.

Luweero United is still trapped in 13th place with 28 points, two below Kaaro Karungi that occupies the last safe slot. Soroti City, Adjumani Town Council and Northern Gateway from Lira are the other teams at the base of the table.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures - 4 pm

Jinja North United vs Nec - Bugembe

Lugazi vs. Kyetume, Lugazi

Booma vs. Kataka, Masindi Stadium



Adjumani TC vs. Ndejje University, Adjumani

Soroti City vs. Mbarara City, Soroti Municipal