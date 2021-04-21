Ssimbwa expecting more twists as rivals drop points

By Monitor Reporter More by this Author

URA can seize the StarTimes Uganda Premier League summit today with victory over mid-table giants SC Villa after their present title rivals – Vipers and Express – dropped points yesterday.

Leaders Vipers drew goalless with Wakiso Giants at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende while Solitilo Bright Stars came-from-behind to beat third-placed Express 2-1 at Kavumba. Reigning champions Vipers moved to 43 points, one clear of the tax collectors. URA can open up a two-point lead today in a see-saw campaign.

The Red Eagles’ defeat means they have failed to win for the fifth time in their last seven league games to stay third on 37 points.

No easy games

Despite those results, URA coach Sam Ssimbwa, who was in Kavumba, refused to get carried away.

“The results give us a slight advantage but there’s still a long way to go. We have a very tricky fixture against Villa and Bright Stars that we play after is similarly another difficult opponent,” offered Ssimbwa.

He will have taken note of Bright Stars’ resilience who also missed a penalty.

Simon Ssemayange was the architect of both their goals.

He set up Sam Ssekamate to sweep home a low cross for the equalizer after Ibrahim Kayiwa’s deflected header had given Express a halftime lead.

Ssemayange then set up substitute Emmanuel Loki who headed in his corner kick four minutes from time for a fourth victory on the bounce. They are sixth on 29 points.

Change of style

At Kitende, coach Fred Kajoba saw his side fail to win at home for the first time this season against the draw masters who have now drawn 11 of their 19 league games.

Wakiso’s 20 points keep them 12th. “Wakiso kept the ball a lot. The draw means we have lost. It wasn’t our day but we shall bounce back against Express,” Kajoba said.

Adding that; “We didn’t know that Wakiso Giants was going to change their style of play and play aerial balls.”

A Paul Mucureezi miss on 85 minutes for Vipers after being put through by fellow substitute Milton Karisa and Rahmat Senfuka’s 90th minute wasted chance after he left the visitors defence for dead were the highlight moments.

Vipers striker Mucurezi reacts after a missed goal soring opportunity against Wakiso Giants on April 20. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Four-star Police

Elsewhere, Police moved into fourth by obliterating visiting Kitara 4-1 thanks to Benson Ocen double that lifted coach Abdallah Mubiru to 34 points, one ahead of KCCA.

Frank Tumwesigye and Hassan Mahmoud got the other goals.

Two goal fests saw BUL overcome UPDF 4-3 at Njeru while second-from-bottom Myda beat Onduparaka 3-2 away in Arua to ink their second victory of the season.

Deogracious Ojok and Simon Peter Oketch each scored a brace for Bul while a Dudu Ramathan own goal, Ezekiel Katende and Brian Kayanja kept UPDF pushing.

Kyetume marked their home debut with a goal from defender Richard Matovu proving enough to overcome Busoga United.

The former stay in the red zone on 16 points, four behind Busoga United.

Monday results

Vipers 0-0 Wakiso Giants

BUL 4-3 UPDF

Kyetume 1-0 Busoga Utd

Onduparaka 2-3 Myda

Bright Stars 2-1 Express

Police 4-1 Kitara

Today's fixtures

Mbarara City vs. KCCA,

Live on Sanyuka Tv 4pm, Kakyeka

SC Villa vs. URA, Bombo

UPL Top scorers

Steven Dese Mukwala 10 goals

Yunus Junior Ssentamu 10

Paul Mucureezi 9

Brian Mululi Mayanja 9

Ben Ocen 9

Sam Kayongo Ssekamatte 9

Charles Lwanga 9

Living Kabon 8

Ceasar Manzoki 7

Joseph Akandwanaho 7

Brian Kalumba 7

Ibrahim Nsimbe 7

Cromwel Rwothomio 7

Brian Aheebwa 7

G. Senkaaba 6

H. Muhamood 6

Sadat Anaku 6

By Elvis Ssenono, Denis Bbosa and Fred Mwambu

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com