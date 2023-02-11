Ssimbwa frustrated on debut, Nec march to the top

Sam Ssimbwa launched himself in the StarTimes Fufa Big League with disappointment as his Kitara were held to a goalless draw away to Nothern Gateway in Lira.

The coach who joined the club barely a week ago had promised to work in Kitara's poor away record but his troops failed to capitalise on chances.

With Patrick Kaddu working on his transfer and Paul Mucureezi paperwork still pending, Ssimbwa introduced his other new acquisitions George Senkaaba and Godfrey Lwesibawa but Nothern Gateway were not shaken.

"I expected to win but a draw is enough," a disappointed Ssimbwa said before throwing a rant over his opponent's tactic;

"The distracted us by wasting time, hiding balls and [other] stupid things that are unfavourable to football."

Nec march on

Kitara were not the only top side that stumbled as Seiri Arigumanaho came from the bench to secure a point for Mbarara City away to Booma. League's leading scorer Denis Omedi had scored his 17th goal earlier.

In Lugazi, Police were left with lessons after losing to 1-0 as National Enterprise Corporation took over the table with a similar win.