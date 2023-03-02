Ssimbwa hopeful as Mbarara City, Nec take summit battle to Kakyeka

Three draws in as many matches is far from the ideal debut that coach Sam Ssimbwa would want at Kitara in the Startimes Fufa Big League but the coach harbours hopes that the team will do better on Thursday when they host Lugazi in Hoima.

Kitara had made their home ground a fortress winning eight of their nine league matches in the first round but have failed to win any of the two since Ssimbwa arrived.

The coach is hopeful that they can rediscover their winning touch today against the only team that they managed to beat on the road.

“We’ve been training well since returning from Jinja and are up to the task. We hope to win the game,” a deflated Ssimbwa hoped for the better.

Kitara want to take advantage of the other match in Kakyeka that pits the top two teams given the fact that only two points separate them from the top.

Top-drawer battle

Sadiq Ssempijja is buoyant that Mbarara City will emerge winners and regain the summit spot. The Ankole Lions with 35, are just a point below Nec.

“We take every game like a final irrespective of the team. We picked a point at their home but want all at home,” Ssempijja said.

Nec’s Michael ‘Skills’ Lukyamuzi has rallied his boys to put up a show and win the game if they’re serious about promotion.

“It's a big one and everyone is ready. If we want to be promoted, then these are the games we have to win. we want to return to the top of the table,” Lukyamuzi fired the warning.

The four-horse race battle will further see fourth-placed Police battle Calvary on fifth at Kavumba. The Cops have 34 points, two from the top but have kept a decent seven-point gap between them and Calvary.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Fixtures

Police vs. Calvary, Kavumba

Adjumani TC vs. Northern Gateway, Paridi Stadium

Soroti City vs. Booma, Soroti Stadium

Luweero United vs. Jinja North United, Luweero

Kitara vs. Lugazi,

Mbarara City, Nec, Mbarara

Ndejje University vs. Kataka, Ndejje