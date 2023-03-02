Ssimbwa on cloud nine, Police shred Calvary

David Kasaija's 65th-minute header against Lugazi was all that Sam Ssimbwa needed to register his first win at Kitara in the Startimes Fufa Big League on Thursday.

The experienced coach had gone three games without a win but the win is timely as he breathes a sigh of relief with his team reclaiming the top spot after Henry Kitegenyi's 48th minute goal cancelled out Jonathan Ssewakambo early strike as Nec and Mbarara City shared spoils.

The latter two entered the day at the top of the tightly-packed four-horse race but push to third and fourth respectively.

Rampant Cops

At Kavumba, Police produced their best performance of the season with a 4-0 victory over Calvary.

Hassan Kikoyo converted an early penalty after James Obwoya fouled Reagan Male in the box in the 21st minute. Male made the next move count with a brilliant strike after a solo run in the left wing.

However, the Cops were reduced to ten men after the referee judged Davis Mutebi to have handled a Dickens Kilama shot from outside his 18-yard box just before half time . Video replays proved the referee’s decision was wrong. Coach Angelo Lonyesi sacrificed his striker Bernado Kateregga for second keeper Samson Oloka.

Despite the numerical advantage, Calvary continued to struggle before second-half substitute Abdul Nsereko tripled the lead in the 64th and then Tonny Kiwalazi in the 78th minutes respectively.

“We played this hunger because of some issues,” Calvary’s Dudu Bosco explained the sudden collapse.

The result had temporarily placed The Cops at the top for the first time but bow drop to third with 37 minutes, same as leaders Kitara and Mbarara but drop due to an inferior goal difference.

“We’re just starting the race because this is the first time that we have also tasted the top spot. We’re going to work harder from here on,” Lonyesi boasted after the win.