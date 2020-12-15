Ssimbwa seeks to build on SC Villa win in Bugembe

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Sam Ssimbwa’s slow start to league seasons at URA is something that is becoming a trademark of sorts but after a massive rebuild, the tactician will hardly afford such hesitation in results.

Two draws in as many opening games placed URA on the pedestal as the same team from last season but this time it also left Ssimbwa under pressure from the board in Nakawa.

“The season start has been tough with intense pressure to win from my bosses but when all our players return, we’ll be a different improved side,” admitted Ssimbwa of the talks in the corridors about his being on the edge.

After disappointing opening draws against Mbarara city and Soltilo Bright Stars, the 2-1 come-from-behind win over record champions SC Villa could not have come sooner.

And, grabbing it with all their hands, URA now seek to build on that when they travel to Jinja to face Bul.

“After a slow start, we were determined to get our first win against Villa because all the training centered around that,” said stand-in skipper Saidi Kyeyune, scorer of the late winner.

Kyeyune needed to roll back the years to conjure the winning goal, initiating a one-two sequence through the pack and then singling out unmarked left winger Brian Majwega, who comfortably weaved in a cross that the captain headed past Meddie Kibirige in the Blues goal.

“Most of our players are recovering from Covid-19 and injuries which hampered our preparations. The timely return of striker Ibrahim Dada and versatile defender Paul Mbowa lifted us against Villa and we hope for the same in the coming matches,” Ssimbwa told Daily Monitor.

The four-time Uganda Premier league winners occupy the fifth spot in the table ahead of today’s trip and the cracker against KCCA on Friday before the league takes a break.

“The win against Villa boosted our quest to catch up with the big boys at the top and, hopefully, we’ll have the penetrative force of Jackson Nunda, Shafiq Kagimu and Cromwell Rwothomio back in our next outing,” Ssimbwa said.



