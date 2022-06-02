Ssimu, ex internationals illuminate Smack League

Former Uganda Cranes captain George Ssimwogerere is known for his storytelling. But the gigantic fellow is even a better footballer and leader. It explains why he captained the national side for a decade.

The latest match day of the Smack League, a Sunday football league for alumni of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack), had Ssimwogerere (Ssimu) invited along with his ex Cranes teammates.

These included Abdullah Mubiru, Dan Wagaluka, Vincent Kayizzi, Iddi Batambuze, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Abubaker Tabula and Jimmy Kidega among others for a bout against a Smack League select side at Legends Rugby Club.

Man of the day

The old men came through with a 2-0 win , thanks to goals from Joseph Semmanda and Joram Katende but their captain Ssimwogerere was the man of the day as he fed a section of the revellers with endless stories that kept many in laughter.

On the same day, the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), joined by Guinness conducted a heart camp with basic heart checks and screened for blood pressure, blood sugars, cardiac consultations and nutrition education.

“It is important to be screened for health related conditions and blood pressure even when you feel perfectly normal.

Heart disease education

“We have seen very fit sportsmen having cardiac arrests,” said Anna Noland Oketayot, a cardiac critical care nurse educator from UHI.