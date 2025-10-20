Ssingo, Buweekula set for Masaza Cup final showdown

Two-time champions Ssingo have booked their place in the 2025 Masaza Cup final, where they will face Buweekula on November 1 at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo.

Ssingo sealed their qualification with a 2–1 aggregate victory over Bugerere after a goalless draw at Ssaza Grounds in Mityana. Their 2–1 win in the first leg proved decisive in a contest that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Buweekula, meanwhile, overcame Kyaggwe 4–3 on penalties after a 1–1 aggregate draw to return to the final for the first time since 2012. The dramatic semifinal second leg at Bishop’s SS Mukono was played under heavy rain on a waterlogged pitch, but it drew a capacity crowd that witnessed one of the most intense matches of the season.

Collins Ssemmanda gave Buweekula hope with the only goal of the day, levelling the tie 1-1 on aggregate, but the shoot-out brought heartbreak for the home side. Calvin Peter Emayu fired his penalty over the bar, and captain Julius Kalule Kato’s effort was parried away by Buweekula’s goalkeeper to end Kyaggwe’s dream of reaching a second consecutive final.

It was sweet revenge for Buweekula, who had been eliminated by Kyaggwe at the same stage last season.

Kyaggwe players heartbroken after losing 4-3 to Buweekula in a decisive semifinal clash at Bishop's SS Mukono.



Buweekula head coach Felix Ssekabuuza could not hide his delight after the victory.

“This win means everything to us. We have worked hard all season, and beating Kyaggwe — a team that stopped us last year — makes it even more special. Now we shift focus to the final. We respect Ssingo, but we are coming for the trophy,” Ssekabuuza said.

This will be Ssingo’s sixth appearance in the Masaza Cup final. They have won the Buganda Kingdom tournament twice, while Buweekula — who have lost two previous finals — are still chasing their maiden crown.

The tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Pilsener King, Centenary Bank, among others.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Semifinals (2nd leg) results

Kyaggwe 0–1 Buweekula (Agg: 1–1, Pens: 3–4)

Ssingo 0–0 Bugerere (Agg: 2–1)

Finals

Ssingo vs Buweekula