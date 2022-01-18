St George pluck keeper Lukwago from Moldova tie

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

  • Lukwago’s departure adds to earlier the medical handicap of SC Villa defender Kenneth Ssemakula and Vipers forward Ibrahim Orit, who have reportedly been sent back home on medical grounds.

Uganda Cranes gaffer Micho Sredojevic’s selection hand has been twisted ahead of a friendly match with Moldova today in Turkey after Ethiopian giants St George recalled their goalkeeper Charles Lukwago from the ongoing three-nation tour.

