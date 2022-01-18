St George pluck keeper Lukwago from Moldova tie

Uganda Cranes gaffer Micho Sredojevic’s selection hand has been twisted ahead of a friendly match with Moldova today in Turkey after Ethiopian giants St George recalled their goalkeeper Charles Lukwago from the ongoing three-nation tour.

Daily Monitor understands Lukwago, who minded the net in the Cranes’ 1-all draw with Iceland last week, is set to be replaced by either Soltilo Bright Stars’ custodian Simon Tamale, Jack Komakech of Vipers or Joel Mutakubwa of Express.

Ssemakula, Orit back home

The trio reportedly had Covid tests at Fufa headquarters ahead of an impromptu travel arrangement in which one of them is said will join Benjamin Ochan and Ismail Watenga as the goalkeepers for the remainder of the tour.

As seen in the Iceland and Botosani draws, Micho appears to be giving every player a run out, implying South Africa-based Watenga might get the nod against Moldova today at the Titanic Deluxe Belek Football Centre in Turkey.

Lukwago’s departure adds to earlier the medical handicap of SC Villa defender Kenneth Ssemakula and Vipers forward Ibrahim Orit, who have reportedly been sent back home on medical grounds.

Micho noted tangible achievements in the last practice match against the Romanian club, praising midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga’s ‘patience and ability to score from the distance’ and branding Travis Mutyaba’s dribble and assist to Yunus Sentamu for the second goal ‘Messi-like’.