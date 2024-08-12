St Julian ready to embrace Feasssa call

Winning their first Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) football championship has only whetted the appetite of St Julian School.

They now want to add a maiden Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (Feasssa) title starting this weekend in Bukedea.

St Julian High School, Seeta, beat Amus College Bukedea 3-0 in May to win their first national title in Masaka.

James Sekatte starred with two goals, while Simon Wanyama added another from the penalty spot to secure the win.

The school’s resilience throughout the competition was remarkable. They remained undefeated, conceding only one goal while scoring a whopping 16.

This championship marks coach Felix Ssekabuuza's first win at the schools' level.

The 14-year old school celebrated that title by appreciating many who have contributed to its attainment and then made a vow.

“We have invested heavily in this project and we don’t want this to be the peak. We want to go to Bukedea to compete,” Jeff Serunjogi, the director of St Julian School, said during the dinner held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel last week.

The regional games will bring together schools from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan

At the dinner, Serunjongi appreciated many of the people who have supported the school on this journey including Fufa whose president Moses Magogo was chief guest.

Magogo noted that St Julian’s victory was a result of deliberate effort and planning, not mere chance.

“St Julian’s championship win was no accident,” Magogo emphasized in his key remarks.

“Many of these players previously won the Odilo tournament, a prestigious Primary Schools football championship, while at Rays of Grace before joining St Julian.”

Magogo credited St Julian’s success to the four pillars of success—knowledge, passion, discipline, and dedication—stressing that the team embodied all these qualities throughout the competition.

Among the many who got a pompous reception was Rays of Grace Academy, a primary school in Njeru, where most of the players came from.

Godfrey Kirumira, the Honorary Consul of Namibia, applauded Serunjogi for the investment in sports.