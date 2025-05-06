St Julian starts title defence

The quest to see if history can repeat itself begins this afternoon at Ngora High School as St Julian Seeta, a rare champion from outside the traditionally dominant Kampala and Wakiso regions, kicks off their title defense in the 2025 USSSA Boys Football Championship.

Only four other teams in the competition's 39-year history – St Leo's Kyegobe (1997), Ngabo Academy (2001), Naggalama Islamic (2002), and Bishop Nankyama (2010) – have broken that stronghold, with St Julian adding their name to that exclusive list in 2024.

Now, the question of whether they can once again defy the odds and emerge champions hangs in the air as the action gets underway this afternoon.

St Julian, the history-making team that snatched the trophy from the St Mary's Kitende by defeating Amus College in last year's Masaka final, faces a new challenge today as they begin their title defense against Fort Portal's Garama.

Felix Ssekabuuza is aware of the historical weight as he attempts to guide St Julian to a successful title defense. Only three schools – Kololo, Kibuli, and St Mary's Kitende – have achieved this feat.

"We are proud of being one of the few champions to emerge from outside Kampala and Wakiso. It was a momentous achievement when we took the trophy last year. As we look to defend our trophy, we know the competition will be fierce. But we have prepared well, and we are optimistic about our chances of retaining the championship," Ssekabuuza, who entered schools' football fray last year, said.

Joining St Julian, will be former multiple champions St Mary's Kitende (12), Kibuli (11) and hugely talented sides of Amus College, Bukedea Comprehensive, Jinja Progressive and fan favourites Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya.

St Mary's Kitende head coach Hassan Zungu arrives at the tournament brimming with confidence.

"We’re in Ngora with a clear objective to reclaim our trophy. Finishing third last year was a disappointment for a school with our pedigree. We have prepared diligently, and the boys are hungry to take back Kitende to the top. We are here to win our 13th title," Zungu said.

Group stage matches will run until Friday, after which group winners will progress to the final while the remaining teams will compete in classification games. The ultimate showdown for the championship will take place on May 15th at Ngora High School.

USSSA Boys Football

2pm kick off

St Julian vs Garama SSBKC Demo PS

Kichwamba vs Standard High Zzana, Ngora HS 2

Namagabi vs Bp. Angelo Negri, Ngora Boys

Mt Zion vs Lubiri SS, Apama PS

Lira TC vs St Kagwa Bushenyi, Ngora Girls

Nyamitanga vs Jinja Comp, St Aloysius 1

Nabumali vs Wagwa, Ngora HS 1

Notre Dame vs Bugisu, St Aloysius 2

4pm kick off

Chemwania vs Busia SS, Ngora Boys PS

Wisdom vs Mumsa, Apama PS

Moyo Star vs St Lawrence, BKC Demo PS

Fort Portal vs Masaka SS, Ngora Girls

Arengesiep vs Divine, St Aloysius PTC 1

Kibuli vs Greenlight, Ngora HS 1

Groups

GROUP A: Lake Side Masese, Garama, Labira Girls, St Julian

GROUP B: Mehta, Kyaddondo, Agape, Ngora HS

GROUP C: St Mary’s Rushoroza, Standard High Zzana, Highway Kiganda, Kichwamba

GROUP D: Jinja Progressive, Bp. Angelo Negri, Ibanda, Namagabi

GROUP E: Kisozi Seed, Mentor, Lubiri, Mt Zion

GROUP F: Panyadoli, St Kagwa Bushenyi, Kawempe Muslim, Lira TC

GROUP G: Lubongi Army, Jinja Comprehensive, Mvara, Nyamitanga

GROUP H: Bukedea, Wagwa, Ndejje, Nabumali

GROUP I: St Mary’s Kitende, Bugisu, Ssaku, Notre Dame

GROUP J: Kambuga, Busia, Buddo, Chemwania

GROUP K: St Leo’s Kyogobe, MUMSA, Teso College, Wisdom

GROUP L: Lagwai Seed, St Lawrence, Kimaanya, Moyo Stars

GROUP M: Kitgum Progressive, Masaka, Standard High Ndejje, Fort Portal

GROUP N: Uganda Martyrs Lubaga, Divine Buyaga, Kabalega, Arengesiep

GROUP O: Quality, Buikwe, Greenlight, St Gerald’s, Kibuli