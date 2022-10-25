St. Lawrence's Nnono counting on hotshot Bunyaga against Mubs

Few players have raised their profiles in lower league football like Bruno Bunyaga has over the past two seasons.



The striker has been in prolific form in various competitions finishing as joint top scorer with six goals as he guided Buddu to last year’s Masaza Cup title.



He also turned out for third division side Impala Hill in the second round, scoring five goals in 10 games attracting the attention of Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic who summoned him for the Cranes to face a select team from Buganda region in March.



He has again continued that rich vein of form this season scoring seven goals to guide Buddu to the semifinals of this season’s Masaza.



It is at St. Lawrence University however where he has been more prolific scoring 10 goals in eight games to also reach the semifinal stage of this season’s Pepsi University Football League.



His scoring prowess will again be needed when St Lawrence University host Makerere University Business School (Mubs) in their two-legged semifinal starting on Tuesday.



“He is the kind of player who always provides a goal threat. That always gives the team confidence,” his coach Davis Nnono enthused about the player who is also in his final year at St. Lawrence.



“He is also in is his final year and so he gives us that experience. He is also eager to sign out with the title,” added Nnono of Bunyaga who also netted a hat trick in the 5-1 quarterfinal aggregate win over Kampala University.



The striker who has since switched to Bushenyi Veterans in the Western Regional League was also on target on his debut for his side in a 3-1 away win over Rushere.



“The trust that my players have in me pushes me to try and help the team win,” Bunyaga said of his form in this year’s competition.



They play a Mubs team whose 100% record in the competition was dramatically brought to an end when they were defeated by Kyambogo University in the second leg of their quarter-final tie losing the game 2-1 and sending the tie into penalties which they lost 4-1.



However it was discovered that Kyambogo University's goalkeeper in that game was a non-student by the names of Amir Serugo Amir who was playing in the names of Andrew Ahebwomugisha.



The match was therefore awarded to Mubs who progressed to the semi-final instead of Kyambogo University.



"I think our team has been the best in the league so far and we are looking forward to maintaining that. Despite the challenge with the quarter-final, we still have the same energy and I am confident we shall continue with our good results," Mubs stand-in coach Ali Zinda said.