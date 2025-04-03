St. Lawrence square up for UFL final slot

St Lawrence University continue their pursuit of a maiden Pepsi University Football League crown when they host Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) in the first leg of their semi-final in Mbale this afternoon.

St Lawrence University are seeking a third appearance in the final having lost out on the title twice in 2019 and 2022 and their coach Davis Nnono who has been at the helm since 2017 is eager to change the tide.

“We know the IUIU team well, they remain a good team that is progressing with good players. We are expecting a difficult match, but we are ready.

“I am thinking of doing everything to pass this milestone of the Semi-finals and finals. We hope and work to win this title this season. We have never doubted our abilities. Our desire is to play the grand final on April 26th,” Nnono remarked.

IUIU coach Haruna Kebba is eager for his history-making side to cause an “upset” having become the first upcountry university to reach this stage of the competition.

“We are playing a good team with a very good coach,” said Kebba

"We are trying to get rid of the mentality of remaining satisfied with just reaching a certain level in the tournament.

"We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset. Why not reach the final? We can dream, it doesn’t cost you anything to have dreams,”

The team is “hungry” for more success and we believe and we are confident we shall achieve it.

“We’re going to fight to move on, this is our time, Kebba insisted.

IUIU defeated Busitema, Nkumba and Kampala University en route to the semifinal, having conceded only three goals and are yet to taste defeat.