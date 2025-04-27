St Lawrence title pursuit encounters UMU pedigree

Coach Davis Nnono reckons the current crop of the St. Lawrence University football team is the best he has coached during his eight-year spell in charge.

That assertion will be put to test at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Sunday as they face off with Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) in the final of this season’s Pepsi University Football League.

This will be Nnono’s third appearance in the final of the competition having seen his team beaten 2-1 by UCU in 2019 before losing the 2022 final 1-0 to Sunday’s opponents.

“This my best of all the three teams that I have taken to the final,” Nnono insisted in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

Considering that some of his previous teams included gifted players like Ibrahim Kasule, Titus Ssematimba and Blanchar Mulamba, the pressure will be on for the current crop to deliver.

“We have been tested enough. We've lost twice so far unlike previous editions when we went into the finals unbeaten. So that shows the character this team has,” Nnono further emphasized.

He also appeared unbothered by the nearly man tag attached to him after the previous losses in the final

“Many coaches would be happy to be in my position. A podium finish is not bad. It motivates me to be back for the final and hope it ends well this time,” he added.

Nnono will look to Osman Arafat Kembo for goals with his tally of four supplemented by the three scored by Arthur Ziraba thus far.

But they play a UMU side that is unbeaten this campaign after winning seven and drawing three games to reach the final.

They also carry pedigree into the final after clinching the 2022 and 2017 finals.

“We are unbeaten since day one and so that gives us confidence going into the final. But we know we are playing difficult opponents. This is a new team and every season we get new players and instil what we want in them,” Henry Bishop Orombi, the assistant UMU coach stated.

His team eliminated Bugema 2-0 on aggregate after goals from Richard Lagu and Emmanuel Tumusiime gave them a comfortable first leg advantage they held onto in the second leg.

Joseph Kayondo and Valentino Odoi have been the most consistent scorers with five and four goals respectively.