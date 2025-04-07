Stanbic Uganda Cup: SC Villa-Vipers handed another bone to grind

Having split the spoils in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League - each side claiming a win - SC Villa and Vipers now lock horns for a decisive third act in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals.

It is not just about progression to the semis; it’s about pride, legacy, and who walks away with final bragging rights in this season’s storied rivalry.

John Luyinda’s Venoms will take confidence from home advantage in Kitende, yet Morley Byekwaso's Villa will be buoyed by memories of their last meeting - where Patrick Kakande turned Wankulukuku into his personal theatre of destruction.

If Kakande channels that same fire, Villa, also nine-time Uganda Cup champions, could snatch another win. For Villa, this is it—their only shot at silverware this season.

For three-time Cup winners Vipers, whose league lead stands at four points ahead of Nec, dreams of a commanding league and cup double remain alive.

In a season where pressure tests every vein and nerve, this clash is set to write the next dramatic chapter in Ugandan football. Vipers mauled Blacks Power 3-0 at Kitende while Villa beat Lugazi 1-0 at Najjembe to set up this unpredictable clash.

Kitara title defence

It will be fireworks at Butema Royal Park Stadium in Hoima as defending champions Kitara welcome 2022 winners Bul in what promises to be a no-holds-barred quarterfinal showdown.

Kitara, still riding high from their ruthless 4-0 demolition of KCCA at the same venue, face a Bul side that has found its bite again - storming past Total 7-0 in the Round of 16, the same side that eliminated Express.

Wasswa Bbosa, never one to sugarcoat intentions, has openly declared his mission to keep the crown in Hoima.

His Royals edged Gaddafi 2-1 in the previous round and will once again lean heavily on the fortress that is Butema when the stakes get heated.

Abbey Kikomeko’s Bul, however, are no pushovers - fresh off a crucial league win over SC Villa that cemented their third-place standing.

KCCA's potential banana skin

KCCA, 10-time winners of the knockout competition and currently sixth in the league, will look to summon echoes of their road to the 2015 Uganda Cup when they travel to Kyamate Stadium in Ntungamo to face Fufa Big League side Kaaro Karungi.

Abdallah Mubiru’s unpredictable squad cruised past Rwenzori 4-0 at Lugogo to reach this stage, but they will need more than flair to overcome a determined Kaaro side that stunned UPDF 3-0 in the previous round.

With KCCA's erratic form this season, the hosts remain with a gambler’s hope of pulling off a famous upset in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, newly appointed Police boss Matia Lule will hope to ride the momentum from his predecessor Simon Peter Mugerwa, who masterminded a Round of 16 elimination of Maroons.

They face a fearless Kataka side that shocked three-time winners URA at Nakivubo to earn their spot in the quarters.

All quarterfinal ties will be played between April 18-22, as confirmed by Fufa competitions director Aisha Nalule at the draws on Monday.