Stars in Okello shooting range after Mozambique masterclass

Sometimes a game turns on a single touch, a single surge. For Uganda it was Allan Okello, gliding into Namboole’s second half on Friday like a conductor, baton raised, ready to drag the Cranes into harmony.

The 25-year-old’s second-half masterclass against Mozambique didn’t just define the night — it set the tone, created a mood, and built a rhythm and momentum that Paul Put’s men aim to carry straight into Monday’s clash against the Ocean Stars of Somalia.

Ugandans may have expected Put’s side to edge Mozambique in this Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier, but few — if any — foresaw a 4-0 dismantling that saw Okello orchestrate play and Rogers Mato grab a brace.

The dominance and fluidity of that second half has become the template the Cranes hope to replicate against Somalia at Namboole, with only three days to recover and prepare.

Tense half, fan call

The first half, though Uganda asked plenty of questions, was tight and tense — a typical World Cup qualifier grind.

Okello flashed glimpses of brilliance, Jude Ssemugabi worked tirelessly down the flank, and Steven Mukwala battled up top, yet too often nothing came of their efforts in the final third.

Post-match, Put expressed disappointment at the stadium not being full, calling on “all the fans” to show up for the next game. Fufa also have explaining to do, as tickets were reportedly “sold out,” yet Namboole was far from capacity.

For the 30,000 who made it, however, there were no regrets. They grew anxious as the first half wore on — frustrated at times by poor decision-making from their stars — but never stopped urging the team on.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man

Then, on 48 minutes, Okello — often accused of shirking responsibility for a player of his talent — finally stepped up.

It was a goal wrapped in his signature: a roll from Ssemugabi, a pause in motion, a glance up, and then from over 30 yards, a fierce strike into the top-right corner beyond goalkeeper Urrubal Ivane. Namboole erupted.

From there, Uganda played with air in their lungs. Mukwala, denied moments earlier, redeemed himself with a deft lay-off on 70 minutes.

Mato — hot and cold earlier — curled the ball home with street-football swagger.

By the 84th, Okello was again pulling strings, daring the Mambas to chase shadows. His drive into the box created chaos, Mato pounced, and Uganda were three up.

The fourth was a curiosity: Okello’s corner, Capradossi’s flick, and Feliciano Jone bundling into his own net.

By then, Mozambique had collapsed. Four goals in 42 minutes. Uganda’s best night of this campaign — perhaps in decades. The same tempo and energy will be crucial against Somalia on Monday.

Balance and backbone

Out-of-retirement Denis Onyango mentored from the bench while Salim Jamal guarded the net, largely untroubled behind a strong backline.

Debutant John Obita partnered Capradossi at centre-half, flanked by Elvis Bwomono and tireless Aziz Kayondo.

Kenneth Ssemakula covered captain Khalid Aucho, whose lost yard of pace was masked by positioning and nous.

Okello operated as an eight or ten, initiating everything, probing Mato on the left, Ssemugabi on the right, and Mukwala up top.

The structure gave Uganda rhythm, turning dominance into goals. Cameos included debutant and English-born Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu, Joseph Mpande, and Travis Mutyaba, the latter showing flashes of trickery.

For Put, this was vindication. A side blending some Chan grit, diaspora polish and experience finally looked like a unit.

Yet the night belonged to Vipers and Chan star Okello, who finally stood up with authority on the very highest of stages. He didn’t just score; he orchestrated. He gave Namboole its rhythm, its second wind.

With Monday’s clash against Somalia upon us, Uganda head into the challenge riding momentum. Put is likely to stick with largely the same side, though one or two changes could be made to maintain freshness.

The Cranes’ most realistic focus remains Afcon 2025 in Morocco in December/January, though Friday’s performance and the October World Cup qualifiers — away trips to Botswana and Algeria — suggest Uganda can continue carving out their place in the World Cup race, one game at a time.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf) – Group G

Matchday 7 – Group G Results

Algeria 3–1 Botswana

Somalia 0-3 Guinea

Uganda 4–0 Mozambique

The table after Matchday 7

Algeria 18 pts

Uganda 12 pts (GD +3)

Mozambique 12 pts (GD -5)

Guinea 10 pts

Botswana 9 pts

Somalia 1 pt

Fixtures

Monday, September 8, 2025

Uganda vs Somalia – 7pm

Guinea vs Algeria – 7pm

Mozambique vs Botswana - 4pm

October 2025 for Uganda

Botswana vs Uganda



Algeria vs Uganda

Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco