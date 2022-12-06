Stars shine in Jinja as Bul battle Kongolo

Bright Stars continued with their impressive form winning their fourth match on the bounce with a 1-0 victory over Busoga United in the Startimes Uganda Premier League on Monday day in Jinja.

Ibrahim Kasinde grabbed the lone winner in style after slaloming through the hosts’ defence before thundering into the top with his left shot six minutes into the second stanza.

The lackluster Busoga’s attack had themselves and their striker Dickson Niwamanya to blame for failing to capitalise on three clear-cut chances.

The striker pounced on a poor clearance by Andrew Kyambadde and set himself on a one-on-one situation with Hassan Matovu in the 65th minute but the keeper won the duel.

Rashid Mpata picked him for a free header five minutes later but he hit the woodwork. The hosts’ won a penalty in the 85th but again Niwamanya rattled the upright.

“It’s important that my players have started to gain confidence in that they can go away and pick a win without conceding,” Asaph Tumwebaze told Daily Monitor after the win. “This shows that we are doing some things right and improving on our game.”

Busoga’s coach Afani Ikoba blamed a bit of “some managerial issues” for the seemingly low morale in his camp but refused to divulge further. The win takes Bright Stars to fifth with 17 points, five behind leaders KCCA remain in the red zone with only three.

Bul in the den

Two games usher in match day 11 today with Bul travelling to West Nile to face Arua Hill with a chance to reclaim the top spot on offer.

The team had gone through a rough patch of recent winning only two of their previous five games before bouncing back to beat Wakiso Giants 2-1 last week. Coach Alex Isabirye hopes the team maintains good form today.

“They [Arua] are playing well recently but we are determined to go and win the game to keep among the top positions,” Isabirye said ahead of the match. In the other game, URA travel to Bombo to play UPDF as they seek to end their four-match unbeaten run.





Startimes Uganda Premier League

Result

Busoga United 0-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Tuesday fixtures – 4pm

UPDF vs. URA, Bombo