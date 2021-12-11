Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 11, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

  • Sterling netted from the spot in the second half at the Etihad Stadium to clinch City's sixth successive league victory.

  • Kyle Walker was dropped to the bench after City's right-back was criticised by Guardiola following his red card at Leipzig.

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal as the Manchester City forward's penalty fired the leaders to a 1-0 win against 10-man Wolves on Saturday.
