Still intact at the top after trio leading slip

KCCA retained their place at the top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League despite not winning as Wakiso Giants ensured that the top five positions are even more congested.

A drumb goalless draw, dominated by a water-logged playing surface was all that the highly anticipated Express and Vipers clash could offer on Tuesday at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Of the top four, only Wakiso won - beating Solitilo Bright Stars 2-0 at Kavumba.

KCCA, now top on 26 points, drew 1-all away at Bul in Njeru. The latter remain third on 24 points, level with Vipers above them who were fangless against a beleaguered Express.

With the chances few and far, Vipers skipper Milton Karisa missed from close range when put through by midfielder Bright Anukani on 55 minutes.

Substitute Joshua Musoke got a chance to kill off the game for the Red Eagles when left in a one-on-one situation with the visitors goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora but failed to locate the target.

At the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru, midfielder Vincent Zziwa gave Bul the lead on 11 minutes before KCCA levelled at the start of the second half through Julius Poloto.

"Bul showed that they have improved greatly and had the potential to beat us only that my players fought so hard.

"We had the same problem last season of not scoring the many chances we create.

"At the moment we are not looking at the title race but focused on playing well and winning matches," KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso revealed.

Dim Stars

At Kavumba, Wakiso Giants ended their two-game slide with a convincing 2-0 win over hosts Bright Stars who lacked the spark that had seen them win four games on the trot.

Frank Ssebuufu got the opener four minutes before the break with a looping header off a lofted pass from Lawrence Bukenya.

Wakiso then controlled proceedings thereafter with Ssebuufu's strike partner Shariph Kimbowa guiding home the second goal after running onto a flicked header by the former on 63 minutes.

Bright Stars captain Nelson Senkatuka had a couple of look-ins but like his teammates lacked conviction Infront of goal in what coach Asaph Mwebaze admitted was off-day.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Results

Bul 1-1 KCCA

Express 0-0 Vipers

Bright Stars 0-2 Wakiso Giants

