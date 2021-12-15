Stories of dedication from Daily Monitor in the Uspa Awards

The Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa), will today in conjunction with Nile special and Uganda Airlines present the first ever journalists awards, recognising excellence. The event will be held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, in the afternoon with each of the eight category winners taking home a plaque and Shs1m cash prize. Daily Monitor has six entries but can potentially win three awards.

We revisit the stories of the dedicated writers that have been shortlisted for the awards.

Mwanguhya talking truth to power

Andrew Mwanguhya is majorly a football writer with the Daily Monitor and a panelist on Monday Night sports show, Press Box, on NTV.

Kind and lighthearted with a passion for a good life, Mwanguhya has made a name for himself being a fearless writer.

He has written numerous stories about mismanagement in sports. He has two entries in the Uspa Media Excellence Awards. One that stands out is the blockbuster about a supposed conflict of interest involving Fufa president and Budiope East MP Moses Magogo and his ownership of television rights to a number of football events in Uganda. Although it remains an open secret, no one dared question Magogo until Mwanguhya came out with the whipping story.

“It was simple,” Mwanguhya says of his inspiration. “I wanted to know who Fufa were dealing with to produce matches for broadcast, and who exactly owned the company that was doing the content production. Word had been doing rounds that the Fufa president owned the company, to which he dismissed. Stakeholders were also asking who owned the company. If true that he indeed owned it, that would contravene Fifa ethical code and would be abuse of office,” Mwanguhya explains.

Although authorities did not probe the findings, he is happy his report opened doors of transparency.

“I received many calls from coaches, players, and football administrators thanking me for speaking out because they feared to say what I wrote for fear of victimisation,” he says.

Reflecting on the story, Mwanguhya says that persistence got him through as it took him about three weeks to have the facts in place.

NCS, Fuba catfights

Mwanguhya’s story is up against a classic from Makhtum Muziransa about the funding row between the National Council of Sports (NCS) and the basketball federation, Fuba.

The story of Fuba borrowing money from a moneylender to fund their travels was widely read but baffling. Nothing, it seemed, was going to get Fuba out of the mud. Surely, something did not add up.

“We unearthed a lot of details on why government cannot be put at ransom to clear sports debts – a situation made worse by the cold war between the leaders of both bodies,” Muziransa, who also has a story in the features category profiling snowboarder Brolin Mawejje’s career, said.

In the next competition, Fuba did not have to borrow money for the World Cup qualifiers. Although one of the two stories from Daily Monitor and another by New Vision journalist Shafiq Ssenoga will be chosen for the prestigious plaque and Shs1m cash prize, Muziransa is a happy man.

“It is gratifying to surrender your work to a jury of senior colleagues and get to hear their feedback. More importantly, we all know how good Andrew is at talking or writing truth to power and how good Bbosa is at telling stories. It is an honour to compete with them,” he said.

Sure win

Not long ago, SC Villa had the luxury of two buses. One of them was donated by President Yoweri Museveni during the Villa at 40 Celebrations under the leadership of Immanuel Ben Misagga. Just three years after he had left, the buses were rotting away as the Jogoos faithful whined. A tip off from Jacobs Seaman, a Sub-Editor at the Sports Desk, got Bbosa, the “Spin Master’s” pen dancing.

He scribbled a story that has cast a shadow on Villa’s troubles.

“The impact was immediate. The Villa board ordered the team to start on the process of repairing the newer bus which required about Shs4m to get back on the road. One of the officials reportedly exploiting the transport malaise has since been sidelined from his position under Omar Mandela. The story formed part of the many pledges Villa presidential aspirants used in their manifestos,” Bbosa says of the story’s impact.

Although this is a tremendous story explaining corruption tendencies in sports, it has to be sieved alongside other entries in the features category from people he shares space with.

Proud ambassadors

Sport is increasingly becoming urbanised. This is partly the reason why emerging sports such as futsal, breaking, climbing and skating are part of the Olympics programme.

For Somali refugees, most of whom reside in the Kisenyi slum, futsal is the only sport that keeps them off drugs while building them psychologically. Yet, for such a young sport, the players earn nothing.

In a story published in July, I explored how three hopefuls: Abdihamid Dahir Ahmed, Hussein Dahir Hussein and Hussein Abdala Salim are using futsal with the hope of representing their national team in football simply because they are not absorbed in the football structures of Uganda.

Many refugees have fallen off despite the fact that in 2018, the league had four teams made of mostly Somali players. In the just concluded season, only five Somali-born players were licenced and moreover by one club, Kisenyi, which is managed by countryman Ali Omarios.

It is a journey of sacrifice and perseverance as these players have no rights yet they endure racial abuse.

The activism of the story has raised the voice of the association with its chairman Hamza Jjunju advocating for more Somali players in different clubs.

More can be done

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, the head of sports Nation Media Group Uganda, is rallying behind what he calls the courageous journalists that submitted work to be graded.

“That will help us improve beyond marking ourselves. Also, everyone who is competing in this is a winner as they make our vocation better,” Dhakaba said.

Asked what more could have been done, he replied: “I always feel that we are telling a portion of what we know. There are a lot more stories out there beyond the results and their implications. We need and have to tell the story beyond the goals, times, and trophies.”

If there is any story that is yet to be told he says the one of World and Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei.