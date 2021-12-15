Stories of dedication from Daily Monitor in the Uspa Awards

Contenders (L-R): Andrew Mwanguhya, Denis Bossa and Makhtum Muziransa.  PHOTOS/FILE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Mwanguhya’s story is up against a classic from Makhtum Muziransa about the funding row between the National Council of Sports (NCS) and the basketball federation, Fuba.
  • Sport is increasingly becoming urbanised. This is partly the reason why emerging sports such as futsal, breaking, climbing and skating are part of the Olympics programme.

The Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa), will today in conjunction with Nile special and Uganda Airlines present the first ever journalists awards, recognising excellence. The event will be held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, in the afternoon with each of the eight category winners taking home a plaque and Shs1m cash prize. Daily Monitor has six entries but can potentially win three awards.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.