Straight-talking Aguma on his path to America 

Strong-Willed. Aguma hates pity-parties and has come out of his comfort zone well to earn a scholarship at Dillard University in the US. PHOTO / INNOCENT NDAWULA

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Borris Aguma completed 2021 by receiving a full scholarship to play tennis and study Mass Communication at Dillard University in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

Complete Cycle.  Borris Aguma completed 2021 by receiving a full scholarship to play tennis and study Mass Communication at Dillard University in the U.S. state of Louisiana. Growing up inNaguru, a stone’s throw away from Lugogo Sports Complex,  Aguma learned how to play many sports including tennis as early as seven. Still a ball boy, Aguma won the Uganda Under-12 National Tennis championship in 2013 and went on to be invited to attend a month-long tennis clinic in Nairobi at Sadili Oval Sports Academy where he met Serena Williams. He was forthwith inspired by Williams to return to Kampala and work hard to use his tennis skills to find success. The Davis Cup player represented Kololo SS and then went on to play in the Kampala Premier Tennis League as part of the U.S. Mission team.Score Editor Innocent Ndawula caught up with the 2018 Uganda Sports Press Association Tennis Player of the Year at Ndere Cultural Centre before he caught his flight to the U.S. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.