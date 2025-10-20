Striking headache for Ssenyondo ahead of World Cup

Isma Magala was on target as Uganda Cubs drew 1-1 with KCCA in a friendly match over the weekend at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

On paper, that result would be a positive takeaway for head coach Brian Ssenyondo, who is fine-tuning his squad ahead of next month’s 2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar. However, for the coach the performance left more questions than answers in attack.

The friendly marked Uganda’s third build-up game. The Cubs had earlier lost 2-1 to KCCA in their first outing before recovering to beat Kafa Foundation Academy 2-0 both at Kadiba.

Lead striker James Bogere, who scored from the spot in the first game and netted a brace against Kafa, has now bagged three goals in as many matches. However, Ssenyondo remains concerned about the sharpness of his forwards.

“We played KCCA in the first match and lost, but we’ve now been able to draw level with them, which shows progress,” Ssenyondo said after the game.

He added: “Our main striker Bogere is not yet fully fit, though we expect him to pick up before we travel. Simon Wanyama is about 60% fit. They’re not where we want them to be yet, which explains our low conversion rate but it’s encouraging that we’re creating chances.”

During the Cecafa U-17 qualifiers, Uganda scored 12 goals in four matches, with Bogere emerging as top scorer with seven including two hat-tricks. Magala chipped in with two, while Simon Wanyama, Abubakar Walusimbi and Arafat Nkoola scored one each.

At the Afcon U-17 tournament in Morocco earlier in April this year, Uganda managed six goals but conceded eight, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to the hosts

. Bogere scored three times while Wanyama, skipper Richard Okello and Elvis Torach each found the net once.

The Cubs will compete in Group K of the expanded 48-team World Cup alongside France, Chile and Canada.

They open their campaign against Canada on November 5, face Chile on November 8 and wrap up the group stage against France on November 11.

Under the new format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, plus the eight best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 32.hird-placed teams, will progress to the round of 32.

2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host country: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27

African teams at 2025 U-17 Fifa World Cup

Burkina Faso, Mali, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt and Uganda

Uganda Cubs schedule;

November 5: Canada vs. Uganda

November 8: Uganda vs. Chile