Stubborn Olila High, Tooro host avid title chasers

She Corporate have struggled against the bottom sides in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

They drew 0-0 with both the newly promoted and bottom-placed sides Rines and She Maroons.

And of the two goals they have conceded, one was in a 2-1 win over Lady Doves who are also third from bottom.

“Those teams play against us with the aim of shifting their own momentum,” Corporate coach Hassan Isa, said after the Maroons home draw.

Knockout initiation

Today, they host Tooro Queens - another side that are relatively new to the league. They made their debut in 2021 but that season was played in knockout tournament form.

Tooro have proven to be hard to beat as shown in their five draws preceding their 1-0 away win at a highly-rated Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) in Lubaga.

Their loss came three days later when they travelled back home to host Lady Doves.

After a fortnight’s rest, they can be said to be recharged enough to wreck havoc in Nakawa this afternoon.

KQ coach Hamza Lutalo



Olila the spoilers?

Corporate, however, will also be interested in the final result in Soroti where Olila High School host Kampala Queens (KQ).

Just six points separate She Corporate and Kampala Queens, so there is no doubt that as they take care of their own game, the former will be hoping Olila, on eight points in seven games, can do some damage.