Stylish KCCA ascend to league summit

KCCA returned to the top of the Uganda Premier League following a comprehensive 5-0 win over Maroons at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Thursday evening.

The result lifts KCCA to 17 points, one ahead of Vipers ahead of their match-day eight showdown in Kitende on Saturday week.

This was a statement win from the Yellow Boys who have built their unbeaten start to the campaign basing on the tightest defence in the league that has conceded just one goal in seven games.

This however, was a game that showcased the abundance of attacking talent at Mubiru's disposal with five different scorers getting onto the scoresheet .

Ashraf Mugume set the ball rolling in the third minute when he struck a low shot past the unsighted Simon Tamale in Maroons goal for the opener following an uncleared corner.

The second goal arrived two minutes before the break when a sleek passing move ended with Bright Anukani releasing Abu Mayanja who finished low to goalkeeper Tamale's right.

The game was then ended as a contest when Saidi Mayanja capitalised on a weak clearance by Tamale to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and past a couple of defenders to score from inside the KCCA half in first half added time.

Maroons improved slightly in the second half but rarely tested KCCA goalkeeper Mutwalibi Magoloofa.

They would again be punished for slack defeding as Shafik Nana Kwikiriza pounced on a loose ball for the fourth goal on 66 minutes when Maroons failed to clear their lines with Tamale again among those culpable after a weak punch at the ball.

Substitute Sadat Anaku then marked the start of his second spell at KCCA with a goal of his own after being picked out by Usama Arafat following another fine team move.

The result leaves Maroons on six points after seven and hovering just above the relegation places amid the latest round annual reports regarding poor players' welfare.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League





Results

Bul 1-0 Bright Stars

Wakiso Giants 0-0 Express