Suici scoop Season II title
- Biggest Reunion. The purpose of the league is to reunite the alumni of the historical school - Busoga College Mwiri - as it continues the pursue of reclaiming the giant’s depleted glory. Up next on the organisers’ calendar is the wrap up of Cricket Season II and Season III which should be better.
After the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic that halted the season in 2020, it was back to business for the Mwiri League Season II business bend at a new venue – Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere.
Match Day 7 on January 22 saw the introduction of a new playing format so that the season could be climaxed.
February 12 was the grand finale day and it was fittingly graced by Centenary Bank Executive Director Charles Balikuddembe, who blessed the league management with a Shs5m cheque, as sponsorship for the Season III.
2006 cohort SC Suici were in dominant form. They beat Kombora FC 1-0 in the quarter finals, eliminated defending champions Lukambwe FC (2007 cohort) in the post-match penalty shootouts of the semifinals before humbling Vuyos FC of 2000 1-0 in the finals to win the coveted Championship Shield.
It was an emotional moment for their captain Allan Nsibo, former Kyambogo Guild President Ian Kafuko, former Maroons FC skipper Edgar Sharp Bwogi and their teammates who had worked tirelessly for this victory.
The Bronze winners of the season were Ruga Ruga FC, Mpala FC (Class of 1999) notched the Shield whereas Salvo FC snapped up the Plate.