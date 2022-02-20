Suici scoop Season II title

Crowning  Moment. Suici were justifiably elated as they received their championship medals in a season whose progress had been curtailed by the  Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Season III is scheduled to kickoff on April 2 with 20 cohorts and a galaxy of sponsors on board. Photo/Eddie Chicco.

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Biggest Reunion. The purpose of the league is to reunite the alumni of the historical school - Busoga College Mwiri - as it continues the pursue of reclaiming the giant’s depleted glory. Up next on the organisers’ calendar is the wrap up of Cricket Season II and Season III which should be better.

After the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic that halted the season in 2020, it was back to business for the Mwiri League Season II business bend at a new venue – Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere.
Match Day 7 on January 22 saw the introduction of a new playing format so that the season could be climaxed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.