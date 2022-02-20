Suici scoop Season II title

After the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic that halted the season in 2020, it was back to business for the Mwiri League Season II business bend at a new venue – Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere.

Match Day 7 on January 22 saw the introduction of a new playing format so that the season could be climaxed.

February 12 was the grand finale day and it was fittingly graced by Centenary Bank Executive Director Charles Balikuddembe, who blessed the league management with a Shs5m cheque, as sponsorship for the Season III.

2006 cohort SC Suici were in dominant form. They beat Kombora FC 1-0 in the quarter finals, eliminated defending champions Lukambwe FC (2007 cohort) in the post-match penalty shootouts of the semifinals before humbling Vuyos FC of 2000 1-0 in the finals to win the coveted Championship Shield.