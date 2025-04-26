Sundowns to meet Pyramids in African Champions League final

A last-gasp own goal gave Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa an upset result over holders Al Ahly on Friday and a place against another Egyptian club, Pyramids, in next month’s African Champions League final.

Al Ahly defender Yasser Ibrahim turned the ball into his own net in stoppage time at the end of a semi-final second-leg tie in Cairo to see Sundowns eliminate the Egyptian giants on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw.

Later in the Egyptian capital, Pyramids twice came from behind to beat Orlando Pirates of South Africa 3-2 with Fiston Mayele scoring twice for the home side to advance to the deciding tie.

Pyramids will play in their first Champions League final when they take on Sundowns in the first leg in Pretoria on May 24 and the return in Cairo on June 1.

The first legs of both semi-finals last weekend ended goalless, handing a major advantage to the two Egyptians clubs who were hosting the return matches.

Al Ahly, who have long been the dominant force in African club competition, were aiming for a sixth successive final and looked to be on their way after Taher Mohamed slammed home a stunning effort from the right in the 24th minute at a near-capacity Cairo International Stadium, awash in the red colours of the home team.

Ahly needed only to hold on to their lead to ensure yet another final appearance but Sundowns forced several half-chances in the second half and threw on extra attackers in the closing stages to try to rescue a result.

Their equaliser, however, was fortuitous as the ball struck unsighted defender Ibrahim on the back of his leg in a goalmouth melee and rolled into the net to send Sundowns through to their third final appearance, and first since 2016.

Compatriots Pirates, who were winners in 1995 and runners-up in 2013, went ahead in the 40th minute at the Air Defence Stadium when Pyramids failed to clear a free kick and the ball fell for 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng to hammer home a right-footed half volley.

But the lead lasted only four minutes before Mostafa Fathy provided a cross for Congolese striker Mayele to chest home an equaliser.

Another rasping shot from youthful Mohau Nkota put Pirates back in front seven minutes into the second half but substitute Ramadan Sobhi equalised with his first touch after coming on to head home five minutes later.