Super Cup puts clubs, UBSA on the spot

The national beach soccer league precursor - super cup - was played at Mutoola beach in Mukono on Sunday in hushed tones.

That spoke volumes about the general preparations or lack thereof for clubs and the organisers of Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA).

The super cup gets the teams that finished in the first four positions on the league table by the end of the previous season face off in anticipation of the league kickoff.

The final match was played out by reigning league champions St Lawrence University (SLAU) and three-time winners Mubs. The latter prevailed via spot-kicks after normal time had the two clubs tied at 3-all.

The four-team tournament had witnessed SLAU whitewash Mutoola Beach 9-2 to storm the final while Mubs knocked out Buganda Royal 6-4 in a pulsating encounter.

According to SLAU captain Rica Byaruhanga, this was half the team that they used to win the championship in April at Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru.

"First we missed head coach (Davis Nono) who is in the Masaza Tournament in Njeru. Then our two best goalkeepers Meddie Kibirige and Ronald Mutebi joined the Uganda Premier League. We are still organising our team to return to its competitive best," Byaruhanga told Daily Monitor.

SLAU, thrice league kings, banked on Byaruhanga, Jonathan Kikonyogo, Baker Lukooya, Brian Nkuubi, and Swalleh, and Ssimbwa Swalleh but dearly missed talismanic forward Sulaiman Ochero.

Ray of hope

To UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi, by the time the 12-team league commences next month, all will be in place to have a nerve-wracking six-month experience.

"UBSA expects consistent beach soccer competitions starting with both men and women leagues. We are taking the game nearer to people through regional beach soccer competitions across the country and also developing clubs' capacity to be able compete," Mutabazi stressed.

Beach Soccer super cup

SLAU 9-2 Mutoola

Mubs 6 - 4 Buganda

Final