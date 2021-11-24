Super Cup puts clubs, UBSA on the spot


boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • That spoke volumes about the general preparations or lack thereof for clubs and the organisers of Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA).

The national beach soccer league precursor - super cup - was played at Mutoola beach in Mukono on Sunday in hushed tones.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.