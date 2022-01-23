Super Eagles want title cherry

Champion. Nigeria’s defender William Troost-Ekong (R) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal against Guinea-Bissau.  PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

What you need to know:

  • Mouth-watering. The Nigeria vs Tunisia clash was announced following Tunisia’s 1-0 loss to the Gambia — which consigned the North Africans to qualify as one of four best third-placed teams in the group stage.

Nigeria was the only perfect team from the group phase among the 16 who advanced to the knockout stages at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon. 
The Super Eagles raked nine points from their three Group D matches which were punctuated by 1-0, 3-1 and 2-0 victories over Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau respectively. 

