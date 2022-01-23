Super Eagles want title cherry

Nigeria was the only perfect team from the group phase among the 16 who advanced to the knockout stages at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles raked nine points from their three Group D matches which were punctuated by 1-0, 3-1 and 2-0 victories over Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau respectively.

Winning all Afcon group stages matches hadn’t happened for Nigeria since the 2006 edition in Egypt. Then, they went as far as the semifinals, settling for bronze and Augustine Eguavoen was the caretaker coach.

The former defender is in charge as well now and by the look of results, Africa’s most populated doesn’t regret parting ways with German tactician Gernot Rohr last month.

Eguavoen is gently grinding results and the skepticism about his appointment appears to have vanished in the air.

Now after finding comfort in the group and giants like four-time winners Ghana and title holders Algeria already departed, the Super Eagles are rallying for a fourth title.

Skipper William Troost-Ekong is beaming with confidence ahead of their last 16 tie against Tunisia in Garoua tonight.

“I want to win the tournament this time, the last tournament in Egypt we managed to win bronze and missed out on the final,” the 28-year-old told the media. He struck the second goal in the victory against Bissau.

“That was upsetting for most of us. This time around, we want to do better, there is a long way,” he said.

“The only thing we can guarantee is our effort and try to put in some good performances.” the centre-back Troost-Ekong noted.

Nigeria has conceded just once but Eguavoen has scooped six goals on the other end, all coming from different scorers.

He made eight changes for the final group match against Bissau against the 2004 champions Tunisia, Eguavoen will restore the double pivot of Joe Aribo and Wilfred Ndidi in holding midfield.

At the front, strikers Kelechi Iheanacho and Taino Awoniyi will expect support from Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

The Tunisia side under Mondher Kebaier finished third in Group F on three points after losing twice to Mali and Gambia.

In all their three matches including against Mauritania, the Eagles of Catharge have missed penalties.

With such horrendous efficiency, lack of proper momentum and Covid-19 knitting through their camp, the Tunisians have their work cut out.

Wahbi Khazri scored twice in the 4-0 win over Mauritania and the skipper should hopefully shake off the Covid-19 scare in time for this encounter, so are other key 11 players.