SUPL MONEY GAME: Most clubs sponsored, but lot more is needed

An overwhelming majority of the 16 Uganda Premier League (UPL) clubs will enter the 2023/24 season with at least one more sponsor than the general broadcast partners, StarTimes.

By press time, only Busoga United, UPDF and newcomers - NEC, did not have cash sponsorships yet, while URA and Gaddafi mainly had partnerships limited to logistics and undisclosed cash.

Public institutional sides like KCCA, URA, Maroons and the UPDF have some advantage over private or individually held clubs as the former cast are at least assured of significant war-chest from the Government every year.

Before they can worry about external sponsorships, - KCCA, Maroons and URA - are assured of at least Shs1b-plus, annually, from the Government.

On their part, URA - cognizant of potential conflict of interest when it comes to tax matters - usually limit themselves to non-cash partnerships, such as the one they have with Hema Beverages, the team’s water suppliers.

When it comes to the army side, UPDF, they prefer to keep the amounts from the mother body - the Ministry of Defence - to them, classified.

But KCCA and Maroons disclosed to this newspaper that each of them receive funding of anywhere between Shs1b to Shs2b per year - over the years - from their mother institutions.

Broadcast sponsorship

Like the last several seasons, each of UPL clubs will receive a uniform amount of money from broadcast sponsors, StarTimes, which is wired to club accounts quarterly.

According to the 2022/23 statistical report, each UPL club received Shs95m last season, although some clubs contest that, saying they got less.

UPL Manager Paul Kabaikaramu explained. “Shs95m is what all clubs got, each, by the end of the season,” he said.

“Some clubs that sometimes may receive less, it is because of debts, fines and fees they may have accrued, which the league secretariat usually deducts from the affected clubs’ pay.”

However, some like Soltilo Bright Stars say they got Shs88m, yet they had no debts with UPL last season.

Harold Atukwase is Bright Stars CEO. “Maybe others but as Bright stars, we didn’t have any debts at the UPL Secretariat. None at all, but we received Shs88m in instalments of Shs22m.

“Even now we have just received the first instalment of 22 for the new season. There are always four instalments.”

Elsewhere, outside of funding from their parent institution, KCCA have MTN, Britam and 22 Bet combining for Shs350m per year in sponsorship, with CHiNT Electric providing everything lighting as their Stadium lights partner.

Prisons side, Maroons, also supplemented their public funding with a Shs200m annual deal with Ngetta Tropical Holdings through the company’s Virgin Oil Gold brand.

Villa reap big

Private institutional-owned clubs such as Bul, too, get funding from their mother companies and can supplement with outside sponsorship.

Bul Bidco, also the club’s shirt sponsors, are injecting in at least Shs1.6b per year.

The biggest off-season deal has definitely been SC Villa falling into the arms of tyre company, Linglong, who have signed a Shs2.7b five-year-deal with the club.

According to the club, the money will be used on club operations and building a sports complex, with about Shs550m released annually.

Smiles for Vipers

Although there has not been public pronouncements of renewals, league champions Vipers' marketing director Simon Ssekankya tells Daily Monitor that Hima Cement (Shs632m) and Dfcu (Shs300m) are happy and the trio are continuing with the partnerships.

“Plascon, too, is happy with us,” he added. Kansai Plascon and Vipers signed a Shs400m two-year deal with Kansai Plascon in 2021 with an option to renew.

Daniel Kayongo is the head of marketing at Kansai Plascon. “We are happy with how things have gone in our first two years,” Kayongo told the Daily Monitor.

“We shall be renewing, perhaps even on better terms. For now, continue on the same arrangement. Looking forward to the new season together with Vipers.”

Not so rosy at Express

Across at Wankulukuku, the atmosphere is mixed. Just a year into a Shs1.5b five-year-deal with a betting company, Bet Sure, a plug has been pulled.

“They (Bet Sure) have their reasons,” Express CEO Ashaf Miiro told the Daily Monitor, “they actually wanted to end it immediately but I think someone advised them that there is a better, legal way.

“So, yes… We signed an addendum and they will be with us this season as their final season. We had to agree that we work together this season, on reduced terms.

“As a result, Bet Sure vacates the front to the back of the shirt and on sleeves. The money this season to us also reduces to a quarter of what we had on the earlier deal.”

As per original deal, Express were supposed to get Shs500m per season for three years. “Now you know,” added Miiro, “the front of our shirt is open to new sponsors.”

Arua Hill, Kitara in Giants stride

Arua Hill are also running on a Shs500m per season three-year (Shs1.5b) deal with Plascon, while Wakiso Giants saw their sponsorship with 1xBet increase to Shs372m ($100,000) per year from Shs242m.