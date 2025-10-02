Sword vs.Crown: Queens raid Warriors in the Valley

It is a high stakes start to the 2025/26 Finance Trust Bank (FTB) Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) as challengers Kawempe Muslim host defending champions Kampala Queens (KQ) in the Valley on Saturday.

The last time the ‘Queens of Soccer’ visited the Valley last December, they ran away 4-1 winners against a demotivated Kawempe that were on the verge of losing their stars Phionah Nabulime and Hadijah Nandago.

Kawempe avenged the loss later in May at MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo but KQ had already cushioned their lead at the top and subsequently won the title.

“Both games are in the past and I do not want to be dragged into them now but I am surprised that a loss that came in December is everyone’s focus yet our win is more recent,” Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa defiantly said in a pre-match press conference.

KQ return to find a better stocked Warriors’ side. Latifah Nakasi has joined from Uganda Martyrs Lubaga and is tasked with taking the goalscoring burden off Agnes Nabukenya, who is also needed to be a midfield enforcer.

Fullbacks Aminah Nakato and prodigal daughter Asia Nakibuuka, who returns after three seasons at KQ, bring in title winning experience – especially after Kawempe also lost Jolly Kobusinge to KQ. But Nakibuuka could return to a forward role as was the case in her breakout years in Kawempe pre-Covid-19.

Brenda Nankya has also been promoted from the Kawempe side playing in the second division while Claire Kebirungi is expected to command more minutes. The concerns still remain in the areas of creativity as captain Shakirah Nyinagahirwa continues to struggle from injury and has been ruled out by the coach.

Late decisions remain over the involvement of Dorcus Kisakye and Sumaya Nabuto, who suffered injuries with the U-20 Women’s national team.

Polishing

Meanwhile, KQ have had a better pre-season environment given their involvement in the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers in Nairobi, Kenya.

The results were far from ideal but having their new players like fullbacks Kobusinge and Catherine Wujja, central defender Marrion Amangat, Ethiopian midfielders Turist Lema and Meadin Sahilu, and attacker Joanita Ainembabazi tried out in such a competitive environment was a huge bonus.

However, the Ethiopians were only here for the Cecafa tournament. The Zambians Square Maiwase and Precious Phiri remain but have to come up to speed as they were barely used in Nairobi.

Coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal must have used the last two weeks post-tournament to polish them alongside forwards like Peace Muduwa and Shamusa Najjuma. The presence of quality domestic players like Catherine Nagadya, Kamiyat Naigaga, Sumaya Nalumu makes KQ’s options deeper.

“Of course, apart from the game against Denden (from Eritrea, which KQ won 7-0), we struggled to score goals and that has been our area of focus,” KQ’s assistant coach Sharon Kizza, said.

This clash comes and ideally should have little impact on the direction of the campaign as whoever drops points can recover later. But the FWSL is no normal league as history has proved.

Over the years, Kawempe have dropped games and points everywhere and anywhere. But since 2022, no other side in the league other than KQ. That puts pressure on Kawempe to ensure they put KQ in a chasing position.

“The records do not lie. It is absurd that only Kawempe can beat KQ and we definitely need more teams in the league to show they can compete against everyone and for the title,” Khalifa said.

FTB Fufa Women Super League

Saturday in Kawempe

Kawempe Muslim vs. Kampala Queens, 4pm

Probable XIs

Kawempe: Josephine Nambuya (GK); Samalie Nakacwa, Aminah Nakato, Hadijah Babirye, Sharifah Nakimera; Krusum Namutebi, Agnes Nabukenya, Latifah Nakasi; Asia Nakibuuka, Jovia Nakagolo, Shadia Nabirye