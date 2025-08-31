Szoboszlai sizzler gives Liverpool points against Arsenal

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai struck the first telling blow in the Premier League title race with a dazzling free kick giving his side a 1-0 victory over chief rivals Arsenal in a cagey contest at Anfield on Sunday.

Both sides had won their opening two games to set the early pace and it looked like they had opted to keep their powder dry for the battles ahead until Szoboszlai stepped up.

After Martin Zubimendi fouled Curtis Jones around 30 metres from goal, Hungarian Szoboszlai seized the moment to bend an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

It was a rare moment of true quality in a game that promised a great deal but delivered very little in terms of excitement.

But champions Liverpool, who conceded four goals in their opening two games, will not care about that as they made a big statement of intent in their quest to win back-to-back titles.

Arsenal have not won a league game at Liverpool since 2012 and that sequence now extends to 16 matches.

Having spent 260 million pounds ($351.23 million) in the summer window in a bid to reel in Liverpool and claim their first title since 2003, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal might have been expected to show more adventure against the hosts.

They largely controlled the game and prevented Liverpool from registering a touch in the visitors' area for 33 minutes and did not concede a corner until the 70th. But apart from the pace of Noni Madueke they looked tame and were punished for their conservatism as the hosts floored them with a late sucker punch.

Lovers of tactical chess matches would have found some intrigue in the opening half at a sunny Anfield but the cautious approach of both sides hardly made for a great spectacle.

Arsenal were not helped by the loss of central defender William Saliba after five minutes, the Frenchman pulling up and being replaced by summer signing Cristhian Mosquera.

Madueke's pace troubled Liverpool fullback Milos Kerkez and it was Madueke who finally forced a goalkeeper to make a save with a first-time shot from a half-cleared corner that Alisson kept out with a regulation stop.

Liverpool did have the ball in the net on the hour mark after Hugo Ekitike bundled home when David Raya failed to hold a shot by Florian Wirtz but the offside flag was already up.

With 20 minutes remaining Eberechi Eze came off the bench for his first appearance since his big-money move from Crystal Palace earlier this month, but he offered little.