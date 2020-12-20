Tactical Ssimbwa tweak spurs URA

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

URA have over the past two seasons assembled squads good enough to compete for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title, only to be undone by internal squabbles that saw them finish fifth last season and third the season before.

And while not entirely to blame for the club’s current situation, the results have left coach Sam Ssimbwa walking on thin ice with his contract expected to run out before the end of the season.

In the meantime, he seems to be coping well despite the uncertainty after presiding over three consecutive wins over the past week.

The last result a 2-1 away win over KCCA on Friday, saw URA ascend to the summit of the 16-team log for the first time since Ssimbwa was appointed in April 2018.

“We thank Allah for this win. The game didn’t start our away but we fought hard. Our technical bench pulled the moves and made the right changes at the right time which worked the magic. Kudos to them. We must continue the hard work in the next game,” said URA captain Shafik Kagimu. After a slow start, Ssimbwa made two quick substitutions during Friday’s game; taking off midfielder Julius Mutyaba, who had been injured but most importantly moved Brian Majwega to left back after replacing Arafat Galiwango.

Tactical changes

The introductions of Ivan Serubiri and Moses Sseruyidde helped his side get a grip on the game that resulted in the tax collectors cancelling out Brian Aheebwa’s seventh league goal of the season with two quick replies from Benjamin Nyakoojo and Kagimu on 32 and 36 minutes for a 2-1 win.

Ssimbwa believes the result can now give his side, who have notoriously been slow starters over the past two seasons belief they can win at any ground going forward. “If we can win away to Bul and KCCA then it means we have the ability to win anywhere else in the league. That is what we will try to do,” Ssimbwa remarked.

The result was meanwhile a second straight loss for KCCA having started the season with three consecutive victories in which they averaged four goals.

“We never expected to lose. We have been preparing well. We attacked so much in the second half but our chances weren’t converted. We followed the coaches’ rules and game plan. But we will not bury our heads in the sand and cry. We will continue to do the hard work,” noted KCCA’ Ashraf Mugume.

