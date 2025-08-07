Taifa Stars push close to last eight

Tanzania became the fifth different tournament host to win both opening matches of the African Nations Championship (Chan) in history after they saw off a plucky Mauritania in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night.

Veteran Shomari Kapombe delivered a delightful finish with the left foot at close range with four minutes from time to break the Mauritanians backs and ensure the Taifa Stars kept a 100 percent winning start.

Tanzania’s coach Hemed Suleiman felt a bulk of relief after winning the tactical battle in front of a charged atmosphere at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“It was a tough encounter. We started the game with difficulty, and we knew Mauritania would sit deep, stay compact, and look to launch long balls forward.”

With six points in the bag and no goal conceded, Tanzania will return to the National Stadium with huge verve when they meet Madagascar on Saturday.

A result other than defeat against the big island nation will keep the Pamoja Chan co-hosts in pole position to advance to the quarterfinals.

Madagascar, who took third place at the last Chan edition in Algeria two years ago, began their journey in Tanzania with a goalless draw against Mauritania six days ago.

The side from Antananarivo played for almost an hour with ten men after captain Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Hasina was sent off for a second bookable offence by Ugandan referee Shamirah Nabadda.

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe welcomed the hard-earned point with both arms but they’ll have a mountain to climb against a fierce crowd for the hosts.

Since their opening 2-0 win over Burkina Faso a week ago, one vital pillar working for the Taifa Stars is their midfield.

The roles therein are finely shared between Mudathiri Yahya, Yusuph Kagoma and Iddy Nado linking play with Feisal Salum, centre forward Clement Mzize and Abdul Hamisi Suleiman.

“Our players always try to adapt to my tactical plans, and they must respect them,” added Suleiman.

Considering it is only three days since they played Mauritania, coach Suleiman may desire to rotate the squad for freshness with options like Shekhani Khamis, Pascal Msindo and Nassor Hamoud available.

Sudan in 2011, Rwanda in 2016, Morocco in 2018 and Algeria two years ago are the other Chan hosts to win their opening two matches.

The latter actually won all their three group stage matches enroute to the final and Tanzania are finely poised to as well win three on the bounce.

CHAN 2024 - FIXTURES

SATURDAY - GROUP B

5pm: CAR vs. Mauritania, Dar

8pm: Tanzania vs. Madagascar, Dar

SUNDAY - GROUP A

3pm: Kenya vs. Morocco, Kasarani

6pm: Zambia vs. Angola, Nyayo

MONDAY - GROUP C

5pm: South Africa vs. Guinea, Namboole

8pm: Uganda vs. Niger, Namboole

Results

Burkina Faso 4-2 CAR