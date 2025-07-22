Taifa Stars reveal more work for Cranes ahead of Chan

The Cranes have never gone past the group stages of the African Nations Championships (Chan) in six attempts.

With less than a fortnight before they embark on a seventh excursion, the team coached on paper by Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza with Paul Put in the background is most likely to have two games to assess their readiness.

It is safe to say they will need to double their efforts in their final build-up game against Senegal on Thursday after failing miserably at the first time of asking.

This followed a 1-0 loss to hosts Tanzania as the Cecafa four-Nation tournament kicked off at the Black Rhino Sports Stadium in Karatu, Tanzania on Tuesday evening.

Azam FC forward Iddy Seleman got what turned out to be the game’s only goal after Cranes goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa allowed his shot to bounce in front of him and into the net on 14 minutes.

The manner of the goal pointed to bigger shortcomings in the Cranes set up with Seleman easily shrugging off a challenge from midfielder Karim Watambala before letting fly.

The goal also included no less than 18 passes strung together as the Tanzanians appeared more comfortable on the ball for the majority of the first half that ended with no shot on target for the Cranes.

The few signs of promise for the Cranes arrived in the opening 10 minutes when Patrick Kakande showed his ability on the ball.

He turned two of his markers before crossing low for Jude Ssemugabi to stab narrowly wide at the far post.

Having started out on the left side of attack, he often seemed restricted to that area and thus had little influence on the game as it progressed.

Captain Allan Okello also faded badly after a bright start in which his cross almost found Yunus Sentamu after a defensive mix-up between defenders and goalkeeper Abdu Selemani.

This was otherwise another largely disjointed performance with the team lacking balance and against more experienced opposition.

The Cranes improved slightly in the second half as Joel Sserunjogi replaced the slow-moving Marvin Youngman in central midfield with Watambala twice shooting from distance and forcing a low save from Selemani.

And despite having more of the ball thereafter, the Cranes never really seemed like they would sniff a goal despite the flurry of second half substitutions.

The final Cranes test is expected to come in the shape of Chan defending champions Senegal on Thursday.

Starting lineup