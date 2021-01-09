Take a risk and pay all Chan prize money to the players

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

Tournament prize money became big business in African football when Caf announced a sponsorship deal with oil giant Total in 2017. With that came a bounty of about $43m in an overall package for senior, underage, club, and women competitions!

For Chan alone – which kicks off in Cameroon next Saturday, January 16 – the package is about $5.4m. It starts at $175,000 for just showing up. Then, rises to $400,000 for making the semis and eventually $1.25m for winning the thing! This is way beyond the peanuts that go around in African football.

The thing though is that to most players this money is a detached reality because only a tiny fraction finds its way into their wallets. If at all. The transactional relationship here is skewed in favour of the federations, whose standard rebuttal to any suspicions of unfair treatment is a patronising reference to the general ignorance about football finance and administration matters exhibited by fan and footballer alike.

As such, a distrust lingers. Does this money which the Federations claims it has to split amongst various obligations really end up that way, or are players used as pawns in a pocket lining enterprise by the fat cats at Mengo?

To be fair to the federation though, by the time they qualify for tournaments their accounts are over drawn or indeed the debts they incur are buttressed by the collateral of prize money.

But one could then ask what debt? And how is it accrued and if the prize money is to settle debt, how is this done? If it is being done at all, why does the debt continue to grow proportionally to the amount of prize money available, so much so that the begging bowls for the next engagement are drawn out even before the tournaments end?

I am not suggesting that a federation answers to the whims of every player and fan, but I feel this is one area where transparency would address the lingering misconceptions or truths, which right now suggest that the players are the thought that comes after the nests of executives have been feathered by this prize money.

And I have a crazy suggestion on a risk Fufa can take. Let us agree that the Federation can’t premise its budgets on the windfall that prize money really is. They might as well take a risk and split it evens amongst the 23 players seeing it was never meant to cover any expenses in the first place.

Yes, it would be risky because for one, money is such a poor motivator. But secondly, for Fufa it would mean that going forward, the federation would have to diffuse a prize-money crisis at every tournament it went to – a very unsustainable position to be in, indeed.

Still, we have made over half a million dollars since we first showed Chan in 2011. Now, if we agree that is hardly enough to resolve all our financial problems and that Fufa would be stupid to premise its entire operational expense health on the harvest from Chan, why don’t we just do something different this time round?

And the math looks enticing. Each of the 23 Cranes players at Chan would be due a minimum Shs27m in appearance fees. Double that for reaching the semis. And then start to imagine what the Shs195m for winning the tournament would do to the reputation of a football career in the local league.

So, take the risk, I say. I trust that if we made representing this nation as valuable, as it ought to be, the benefits would far outweigh the fallout.

